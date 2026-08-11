Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel called out Arsenal supporters after the club failed to sign Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid

Mikel questioned Arsenal's standing among Europe's elite clubs during the latest episode of The Obi One Podcast

Arsenal fans and followers hit back at Mikel with pointed remarks about his own transfer history

Former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel has drawn the ire of Arsenal supporters after delivering a blunt assessment of the club's failed attempt to sign Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior.

Reports had indicated that Arsenal were prepared to make the Brazilian winger the highest-paid player in Premier League history during the summer transfer window.

Mikel Obi has mocked Arsenal supporters after the Gunners missed out on signing Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid this summer. Photo by Antonio Villalba

Source: Getty Images

Accoding to Yahoo Sports, Vinicius instead signed a new contract at Real Madrid, choosing to remain in Spain.

Speaking on The Obi One Podcast, Mikel was direct in his verdict on Arsenal's pursuit of the winger.

"I don't know what the Arsenal fans were expecting," he said.

"You win the league after 22 years and then you all of a sudden think: that is it, you have arrived, you are one of the big boys again. No, you are not."

Mikel Obi questions Arsenal's standing in Europe

The former Chelsea midfielder argued that Vinicius's track record of winning trophies made a move to Arsenal an unlikely proposition from the start.

"There is no way Vinicius Junior is leaving Real Madrid to go to Arsenal, a club that has won one title in 22 years," Mikel Obi said.

"This guy wins titles; he's won lots of titles at Real Madrid. He wants to win titles season after season, the Champions League, La Liga, competing year after year and winning those titles. He's tasted what it feels like to win the Champions League. Arsenal have never won the Champions League. Zero."

The Vinicius setback arrived weeks after Arsenal also missed out on Morgan Rogers, who completed a move to Chelsea for a club record fee.

The Gunners remain in search of a left-wing option, with Gabriel Martinelli reportedly attracting interest from Turkey and summer signing Christos Tzolis not expected to fill the first-choice role.

Arsenal fans push back at Mikel Obi

Mikel's comments quickly drew reactions online.

"Just love it first it was no titles in 22 years now it's one title. I just love how much we boil, we ain't stopping, we will be there again next season don't you worry about that😂," Luke Hales wrote.

Disu Idris took a more personal angle, referencing Mikel's own transfer saga:

"At least vini did not come and do medical at arsenal and ended up at Chelsea just like Mikel himself did to Manchester United did medical at United and dispeared to Chelsea vini jr is not traitor."

Mikel, who built his career at Chelsea and represented Nigeria at multiple international tournaments, has become a frequent commentator on European football through his podcast since retiring from professional play.

Arsenal turn focus to Chelsea star

In another development, Legit.ng about Arsenal's bold move to sign Chelsea winger Pedro Neto as they prepare a £70 million deal ahead of the new Premier League season.

With competition from Manchester City and the backdrop of Chelsea's difficult season, the transfer saga could hinge on Neto's willingness to leave Stamford Bridge for a fresh start with the Gunners.

Source: Legit.ng