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Full List: US Designates 20 African Cities as Regional Visa Processing Hubs
Nigeria

Full List: US Designates 20 African Cities as Regional Visa Processing Hubs

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha
3 min read
  • The United States named 20 cities across Africa where routine visa services will be processed under a new regional arrangement
  • Lagos is included among the 20 designated hubs, while Abuja is not on the list of locations selected for routine visa processing
  • South Africa has two hubs on the list, with both Cape Town and Johannesburg designated as regional visa processing centres

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The United States government has named 20 cities across Africa that will serve as regional hubs for routine visa processing, as part of a broader realignment of consular services on the continent.

Under the new arrangement, applicants across Africa are expected to use the nearest designated diplomatic post for routine visa applications, rather than the embassy or consulate closest to their location, Vangaurd reports.

The US designated 20 cities across Africa for routine visa processing under a new regional arrangement.
Lagos was named among the 20 African cities selected as US regional visa processing hubs.. Photo: USMissioninNigeria
Source: Getty Images

Full List of the 20 Regional Visa Hubs

The 20 cities selected by the US government for routine visa processing are:

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1. Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire

2. Accra, Ghana

3. Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

4. Cape Town, South Africa

5. Dakar, Senegal

6. Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

7. Djibouti, Djibouti

8. Johannesburg, South Africa

9. Kampala, Uganda

10. Kigali, Rwanda

11. Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo

12. Lagos, Nigeria

13. Lomé, Togo

14. Luanda, Angola

15. Malabo, Equatorial Guinea

16. Monrovia, Liberia

17. Nairobi, Kenya

18. Port Louis, Mauritius

19. Praia, Cabo Verde

20. Yaoundé, Cameroon

The 20 hubs span 19 countries, as South Africa features twice with both Cape Town and Johannesburg on the list. Lagos is the only Nigerian city designated as a regional hub, meaning applicants who would ordinarily apply in Abuja will need to look elsewhere for routine visa processing.

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What the Change Means for Excluded Posts

The US government has been clear that posts left off the routine visa processing list are not closing. Embassies and consulates not included among the 20 hubs will continue to carry out other diplomatic and consular functions on behalf of the United States.

The change affects only where routine visa applications are processed, not the broader operational status of American diplomatic missions across the continent. Applicants in countries without a designated hub will need to identify the nearest regional location for their visa appointments.

US seeks to strip Nigerian fraud convict of citizenship

In a previously published report, United States authorities have moved to revoke the citizenship of a Nigerian national convicted for his role in a sprawling identity theft and tax fraud operation that targeted hundreds of thousands of victims and sought tens of millions of dollars in fraudulent refunds.

The United States Department of Justice disclosed that it filed a civil complaint seeking to strip Emmanuel Oluwatosin Kazeem of his American citizenship.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha avatar

Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng

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