Two separate fires broke out in Kano State on Monday, hitting an Access Bank branch and a residential building hours apart

Kano State Fire Service confirmed the first fire started at about 1:17 pm at the Access Bank in Dawakin Tofa

A second fire erupted at about 6:19 pm in Kumbotso LGA, burning through two bedrooms, a living room and a kitchen

Two fires tore through different parts of Kano State on Monday, with one gutting an Access Bank branch in Dawakin Tofa and a second destroying rooms inside a home in Kumbotso Local Government Area.

The Kano State Fire Service said the first blaze was reported at around 1:17 pm at the Access Bank premises in Dawanau, Dawakin Tofa. A resident identified as Mr Michael placed the distress call, prompting crews from the Dawanau Fire Station to rush to the scene.

Fire razes Access Bank building, other residential area in Kano Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Firefighters arrived to find a one-storey building measuring roughly 100 by 80 feet engulfed in flames. The fire consumed a generator and partly damaged a nearby electrical transformer before crews brought it under control. The cause is still being investigated.

Second fire breaks out in Kumbotso

Less than five hours later, at about 6:19 pm, another fire broke out at Sabuwar Gandu in the Sheka Gari area of Kumbotso LGA. Crews from the Sharada Industrial Area Station responded and found a ground-floor residential building of about 40 by 30 feet already burning.

The Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusuf Abdullahi, said the blaze damaged two bedrooms, a living room and a kitchen before it was extinguished using jets from the Sharada Fire Truck, with assistance from nearby factories. The cause of this fire is also under investigation.

Fire service urges residents to stay vigilant

Following both incidents, the Director of the Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Sani Anas, called on residents across the state to stay alert and take practical steps to prevent fires in their homes and businesses.

Anas urged households to keep functional fire extinguishers on their premises and to observe basic fire-safety habits as a routine practice.

Source: Legit.ng