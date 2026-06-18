The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has began the distribution of sensitive materials for Ekiti State governorship election on June 20, 2026

Registered voters in Ekiti increased from 987,647 in 2023 to 1,059,360 ahead of the election

PVC collection rate reaches 97.1%, ensuring voter participation for the upcoming governorship election

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ekiti State - Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have commenced the distribution of sensitive materials ahead of the Ekiti State governorship election.

Legit.ng reports that Ekiti State governorship is schedule to hold on Saturday, June 20, 2026.

INEC offcials sorted the sensitive materials at the the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) office in Ado Ekiti.

The materials are to be conveyed to all the 16 local government areas for the governorship election and a series of senatorial and federal constituency by-elections

The CBN office is very busy with activities and fully secured as policemen are being drafted to their posts.

As reported by Channels Television, the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Ekiti state, Dr. Bunmi Omoseyindemi, said the process has been smooth,

Omoseyindemi gived assurance that the materials would reach their destinations in time for the elections.

According to INEC, the number of registered voters increased from 987,647 in 2023 to 1,059,360 in 2026.

The National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna, the number of Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) collected has risen from 958,052 in 2023 to 1,028,929 in 2026.

Haruna said the PVC collection rate represents 97.0 per cent, and 97.1 per cent of registered voters.

He made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

INEC said it had “successfully” concluded the collection of Permanent PVCs, ahead of the governorship election scheduled for Saturday, 20th June 2026.

Ekiti governorship election: 12 facts to know

Recall that Ekiti State voters will choose between incumbent Governor Biodun Oyebanji and 13 other challengers on Saturday, June 20, 2026.

Over 1 million registered voters prepare for crucial governorship election across 16 local government areas of the state.

Four female candidates aim for deputy governor role, highlighting diversity in this year’s election.

Read more stories on Ekito 2026 guber election:

Analyst predicts winner of Ekiti gubernatorial election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a political analyst predicted that Governor Oyebanji will win re-election in Ekiti State's June 2026 election.

Donald Okwuosa cited incumbency, sentiment, and APC stronghold as key reasons for Oyebanji's potential victory.

He said All Progressives Congress (APC)'s grip on power fuels expectations for a decisive win ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng