A senior resident doctor at Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos, Dr Salome Oboyi, has died after contracting Lassa fever in the line of duty.

The doctor reportedly became infected while attending to a patient who was later confirmed to have the viral disease.

Hospital authorities said Oboyi, who worked in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, died less than two weeks after developing symptoms, Punch reported.

Her death has thrown the medical community in Plateau State into mourning.

Hospital confirms line of duty infection

Speaking at a media briefing in Jos on Wednesday, the Chief Medical Director of the teaching hospital, Prof. Stephen Anzaku, said the doctor acted promptly after noticing symptoms associated with Lassa fever.

According to him, she reported herself immediately and was admitted for close monitoring and treatment.

Anzaku said the Plateau State Government, through the Ministry of Health, supplied all required medications for her care.

He added that the medical team followed established treatment protocols, but the disease progressed despite sustained efforts.

“She operated on a patient who came as an emergency. It was after the surgery that there was a suspicion.

“And then, after some time, she developed some symptoms, and we immediately commenced treatment”, the CMD noted.

CMD mourns first staff loss in four decades

The CMD described Oboyi’s death as unprecedented in the hospital’s history. He said no staff member had died from an infectious disease in the facility in over 40 years.

“Late Dr Salome Oboyi treated a Lassa fever patient about two weeks ago. And shortly after the treatment, she developed symptoms, reported herself to the hospital, and was immediately placed on admission and treatment.

“We were very supportive. The Plateau State Ministry of Health provided the necessary drugs.

“We managed her for almost two weeks, but, unfortunately, she was called home.

” We never lost a staff member here for over four decades until now. Now, we have lost a very dedicated and beloved doctor”, Anzaku lamented.

State confirms fresh Lassa outbreak

The Plateau State Commissioner for Health, Nicolas Boomlang, also confirmed the doctor’s death and announced a fresh outbreak of Lassa fever in the state. He said two deaths had already been recorded in Kanam and Shendam local government areas in February 2026.

Boomlang said the state government was working closely with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention to strengthen surveillance, case management and public awareness campaigns to contain the spread.

Recent national data underline the severity of the disease. According to the NCDC Lassa Fever Situation Report, Nigeria recorded 1,148 confirmed cases and 215 deaths across 22 states between epidemiological week one and week 52 of 2025. The report also documented 9,389 suspected cases, with a case fatality rate of 18.7 per cent.

The NCDC attributed the high death rate to late presentation of cases, poor health-seeking behaviour, high healthcare costs, weak sanitation practices and low awareness in high-burden communities.

In 2022, Oyo state lost two medical practitioners to Lassa fever.

Infectious diseases hit Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) had said that Nigeria is currently responding to multiple infectious disease outbreaks across all six geopolitical zones.

Jide Idris, NCDC director-general (DG), disclosed this on Tuesday, January 27, during a Stakeholder Workshop on Preparedness and Response to Public Health Emergencies, organised by the agency, in collaboration with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

