United Nigeria Airlines has expanded its fleet with two newly acquired Boeing 737-800NG aircraft, unveiled in Lagos by Abia State Governor, Alex Otti

The planes, named in honour of Professor Chinua Achebe and Igwe Alfred Achebe, celebrate Nigeria’s cultural and leadership icons

The ceremony highlighted ongoing aviation reforms, private-sector growth, and Abia State’s commitment to becoming a hub for the airline

On Thursday, Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, unveiled two newly acquired Boeing 737-800NG aircraft belonging to United Nigeria Airlines.

The unveiling ceremony took place at Nesto Aviation Services, Gate 4 Access Road, Local Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

United Nigeria Airlines unveils Boeing 737-800NG aircraft honouring Chinua Achebe and Igwe Alfred Achebe. Photo credit: AlexOtti/x

Source: Facebook

According to PUNCH, the aircraft were named in honour of two distinguished Nigerians: the late literary icon and author of Things Fall Apart, Professor Chinua Achebe, and the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe.

Governor Otti praises private-sector participation

Speaking at the event, Governor Otti commended United Nigeria Airlines Chairman and Founder, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, for recognising national icons through the gesture.

“For remembering to honour our people, you will be honoured,” Otti said.

He also praised the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), for encouraging private-sector participation in aviation, noting that government previously viewed itself as competing with private businesses.

Support for Abia Airport project

Governor Otti highlighted the progress of the Abia Airport project, revealing that work on the runway had reached an advanced stage. He reaffirmed Abia State’s readiness to serve as a hub for United Nigeria Airlines, as earlier suggested by the minister.

“What you have done is to help local airlines operate under the strong support of the government. I want to commend and encourage you for that,” he added.

Aircraft named after Achebe and Igwe Alfred Achebe

In his remarks, Prof. Okonkwo explained that naming one aircraft after Chinua Achebe recognised his global literary legacy, while the other honoured Igwe Alfred Achebe for his traditional leadership, corporate accomplishments, and contributions to national development.

Achebe himself expressed appreciation for the recognition, describing it as humbling and meaningful. He reflected on his relationship with the late Chinua Achebe and the significance of the tribute.

Aviation reforms and industry confidence

Minister Keyamo outlined the Federal Government’s aviation reform agenda, stressing dialogue and collaboration with industry stakeholders. He commended Governor Otti’s commitment to aviation infrastructure and the Abia Airport project, noting that the initial proposal was for an airstrip but was upgraded to a full-fledged airport after Otti’s advocacy with President Bola Tinubu.

Prof. Okonkwo added that the acquisition of the aircraft reflected growing confidence in Nigeria’s aviation industry, driven by ongoing reforms.

Air Peace Chairman and CEO, Allen Onyema, also spoke at the ceremony, expressing confidence that United Nigeria Airlines was on course to becoming one of the largest airlines in West Africa.

United Nigeria Airlines strengthens Nigeria aviation industry with new Boeing 737-800NG fleet expansion. Photo credit: AlexOtti/x

Source: Twitter

Alex Otti rejects Ibadan convention

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor of Abia state, Alex Otti, has said the Labour Party (LP) did not take part in the recent opposition leaders’ summit held in Ibadan, Oyo state, where discussions reportedly centred on a possible joint presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking after a meeting of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja, Otti clarified that the Labour Party was not involved in the gathering organised by opposition groups. According to him, the party is not bound by any resolutions reached at the Ibadan meeting as it was not represented.

Otti reaffirmed that the Labour Party would present its own presidential candidate for the 2027 elections, stressing that the party remains independent in its electoral decisions.

Source: Legit.ng