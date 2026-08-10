VeryDarkMan announced his withdrawal from the P-Square family feud in a video posted on Instagram on Sunday, August 9, 2026

The activist allocated 40% of the blame to Jude Okoye for refusing to step down as P-Square's manager despite Peter's demands

VDM also claimed Peter Okoye had tried to use him in the dispute, revealing why he cut off communication with the singer

Social media activist VeryDarkMan, widely known as VDM, has stepped back from the ongoing P-Square family drama, dropping a bombshell in the process, as he alleged that Peter Okoye had tried to use him as a tool in the dispute.

In a video shared on his Instagram page on Sunday, August 9, 2026, VDM announced his withdrawal from the feud involving Afrobeats singer twin brothers Peter and Paul Okoye and their elder brother, Jude Okoye, who once managed the duo.

VeryDarkMan explains his changing position on the P-Square dispute involving Peter, Paul and Jude Okoye. Photo: verydarkblackman/peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

The announcement came after sustained pressure from Nigerians online urging him to stay out of the family's affairs.

The activist had initially drawn criticism for appearing to side with Jude and casting doubt on claims Peter made about financial mismanagement during Jude's time as P-Square's manager.

VDM breaks down the blame

Rather than fully reversing course, VDM offered what he described as a balanced assessment of the situation.

He placed 40% of the responsibility on Jude Okoye, specifically for his refusal to exit the management role even after Peter Okoye reportedly demanded his removal.

The social media critic then spread the remaining 60% across Peter Okoye, his wife and other people connected to the matter.

In his words:

"Well personally after listening to Jude and Peter, if you ask me who to put the blame on, I will say I will put 40 percent of the blame on Jude, and I put 30 percent of the blame on Peter, and another 30 percent on the wife, the family and everybody."

He also pushed back at those who had been insulting him over his comments, stating that public criticism did not amount to a crime before declaring the matter closed on his end.

VeryDarkMan discusses his latest position after facing criticism over the P-Square feud. Photo: verydarkblackman/psquare

Source: Instagram

Peter Okoye "wanted to use" VDM

In the caption accompanying the video, VDM addressed claims that Peter had confided in him, only for him to go public with the information. He flatly rejected that narrative.

The caption also noted that the volume of attacks he had been receiving was beginning to ease off, which he appeared to find amusing.

"dem say Peter okoye confide in me and I went to expose it, confide in me ke? Dem Dey confide in vdm? Na VDM WE DEY TALK ABOUT OOO VERYDARKMAN, bro wanted to use me una say na confide," he wrote.

VDM ended his video by noting that his attention would now shift to preparing for an appearance before a police panel in connection with his allegations against Assistant Inspector-General of Police Jimoh Moshood.

Watch VDM speak about Peter Okoye and the P-Square feud below:

Awilo Logomba speaks on P-Square feud

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Congolese singer Awilo Longomba addressed the ongoing feud between P-Square twins, Paul and Peter Okoye, urging them to reconcile.

He shared nostalgic throwback photos and reminded the brothers, along with their manager Jude Okoye, of the emotional toll their rift has taken on fans and loved ones.

Awilo emphasised that family is about love and forgiveness, expressing hope that the trio will reunite and move forward together.

Source: Legit.ng