Abia state governor Alex Otti stated he remained in the Labour Party but acknowledged that nobody knows tomorrow

Otti said he was ready to face legal action over operating from his country home instead of the state Government House

The governor disclosed that school enrolment increased to over 300,000 and recruitment of about 4,000 teachers was ongoing

The Abia state governor, Alex Otti, has stated that he is still a member of the Labour Party, while adding that “nobody knows tomorrow,” in remarks that underscore the uncertainty of political alignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Otti made the comments on Thursday, January 28, during the January 2026 edition of his monthly media interaction, where he fielded questions from journalists about his political standing and state governance.

Governor Alex Otti declares he is still in the Labour Party while noting that the future is uncertain.

Otti: 'I remain in Labour Party'

Addressing his current party allegiance, Governor Otti said,

“We are on the right side. We have maintained that Abure’s tenure has expired and we went to court, which affirmed that."

The court judgment confirmed actually that his tenure has expired and advised people to obey court decisions to save the courts from unnecessary troubles.

“We are not in election period. If election comes, we will still run under the Labour Party, but nobody knows tomorrow. But today, I am still in the Labour Party.”

Ready to face legal challenge over residence

The governor also responded to plans by former governors to sue him for operating from his country home in Nvosi, Isialangwa South LGA, instead of the Abia state Government House.

“Well, I am waiting to be sued. My lawyers are prepared. I have looked at the constitution, there is no provision that I must live somewhere,” Otti said.

He added,

“But then, the state in which they left the Government House was…, I am sure, you are aware of this. I don’t owe them that explanation.”

Updates on state projects and economic initiatives

Governor Otti also reviewed his administration’s activities since his last media interaction in December 2025, Punch reported.

He said that school enrolment in the state has increased to over 300,000, while the recruitment of approximately 4,000 teachers is still ongoing.

Governor Alex Otti maintains his membership in the Labour Party but admits that no one can predict the future.

He further disclosed plans to digitise and rate all hotels in Abia state using GPS technology, Vanguard reported.

“In the next few months, all the hotels will be assessed using verified criteria. At the click of a button, speedy hotels get their rates,” he said.

Otti’s remarks come at a time when political speculation continues to swirl around Abia state ahead of the 2027 elections, with many observers closely watching the governor’s next moves.

