The Nigerian Air Force carried out an air strike in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno State on Saturday, August 8, 2026

A senior ISWAP commander identified as Abu Khalid Al Muhajir was among those killed in the precision strike

NAF said some of the targeted fighters were linked to a recent ambush on Nigerian troops in Gwoza Local Government Area

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Borno State - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed that nine Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters were killed in a precision air strike carried out in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno State on Saturday, August 8, 2026.

Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information at the NAF, said the operation was triggered by intelligence on the movement and activities of suspected terrorists in the area.

As reported by Vanguard, Ejodame announced the outcome in a statement released on Sunday, August 9, 2026.

How NAF strike was carried out

A Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) was deployed for what the NAF described as persistent Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), which allowed the military to track a group of fighters moving towards a suspected hideout.

Once the target was positively identified and confirmed, a precision strike was conducted.

"Subsequent battle damage assessment indicated significant effects on the targeted compound, with several terrorists neutralised,"

Ejodame said intelligence gathered after the operation confirmed that nine ISWAP fighters died, with several others wounded.

Senior commander among the dead

One of those killed was Abu Khalid Al Muhajir, identified by the NAF as an ISWAP commander whose primary role was providing security escorts for the movement of senior members of the group.

The NAF said his death was expected to disrupt the group's movement and protection arrangements, given his reported knowledge of routes and terrain linking terrorist enclaves within Sambisa Forest and surrounding areas.

Ejodame also said intelligence indicated that some of the fighters caught in the strike were connected to elements believed to have carried out a recent ambush on Nigerian troops along the Bita-Yamtage axis in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

NAF vows to continue operations

The NAF said the strike demonstrated the growing effectiveness of intelligence-led air operations, particularly the use of persistent surveillance to locate and engage terrorist elements before they can regroup or relocate.

Beyond the immediate casualties, the military said the operation was designed to disrupt the movement of senior ISWAP figures and weaken coordination across the group's various enclaves.

Ejodame assured that the NAF would continue working alongside ground forces to degrade terrorist capabilities, restrict their freedom of movement, and improve security for communities across the North-East affected by the insurgency.

NAF airstrikes kill several terrorists

Recall that NAF conducted successful strikes, eliminating terrorists in Borno State during Operation HADIN KAI.

Air Marshal Aneke confirmed that intelligence-driven air operations will target terrorist networks and hideouts.

NAF plans to sustain joint operations with allied partners to combat terrorism and restore peace.

Another airstrike hits terrorist camp in Borno

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that NAF recorded operational success after precision air interdiction hit a terrorists’ camp in Borno’s Timbuktu Triangle.

Multi-source intelligence guided integrated surveillance and air strikes that destroyed terrorist structures and neutralised fighters.

Marshal Sunday Aneke reaffirmed commitment to sustained, intelligence-led operations while protecting civilians.

Source: Legit.ng