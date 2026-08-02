Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has updated its temporary measures for Palestinians in Canada and those hoping to leave Gaza

The extension covers two groups of eligible Palestinians, with different conditions attached to each category of applicants

According to the IRCC, as of May 31, 2026, Canada had issued over 2,500 valid work and study permits to Palestinian passport holders

Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced on July 31, 2026, that it was extending temporary immigration measures for Palestinians already in Canada and those seeking to come to the country, with both components of the new extension set to run until December 30, 2027.

The previous special measures, which covered Palestinians and foreign national family members of Canadian citizens and permanent residents, were due to expire on July 31, 2026.

Canada extends immigration measures and confirms special assistance for select migrants through 2027. Photo Credit: Anadolu

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Citing the continued instability in the region and the humanitarian crisis affecting Gaza's civilian population, the Canadian government said it was implementing what it described as a balanced extension.

Who qualifies under the extended measures

The extension covers two distinct groups. Palestinians currently in Canada who received an open work permit under the earlier temporary measures can now apply to extend that permit, though standard processing fees will apply. Those wishing to extend visitor or study permits can do so through IRCC's regular application channels.

The second group covers eligible Palestinians who were not part of the previous measures but arrive in Canada on or before September 30, 2027. These individuals can apply from within Canada for fee-exempt study permits, open work permits, temporary resident permits, or temporary resident status extensions.

IRCC noted that many eligible Palestinians had been unable to leave Gaza to provide biometrics and complete their applications, due to factors beyond Canada's control.

The updated framework is designed to ensure that those who eventually make it to Canada by the September 2027 deadline can access the same support as Palestinians who have arrived since 2023.

Scale of support so far

Canada's official notice revealed that as of May 31, 2026, there were 2,383 valid work permits and 236 valid study permits issued to Palestinian passport holders in Canada.

Beyond immigration permits, Canada also said it continues to provide displaced Palestinians with temporary financial assistance, interim federal health coverage, and access to settlement services upon arrival.

Palestine holds observer status at the United Nations and is formally recognised by more than 150 of the 193 UN member states, though countries including the United States and Israel do not extend that recognition.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada had clarified its citizenship rules for people born outside the country.

Canada changes work permit rules

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had changed its work permit rules and introduced new requirements.

Under the old system, a foreign national could secure a C20 work permit even if employment with the foreign company was only due to begin after arriving in Canada. That option no longer exists.

The revised guidance requires applicants to be actively working for the overseas employer before a reciprocal employment work permit can be issued.

Source: Legit.ng