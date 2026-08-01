INEC published the credentials and personal details of President Bola Tinubu as the APC's 2027 presidential candidate on Saturday, August 1

The published documents listed no record of primary or secondary school attendance for the president, drawing widespread attention online

Nigerians on social media raised questions about the documents, with several users pointing to gaps in Tinubu's educational background

Nigeria's Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday, August 1, published the credentials and personal particulars of President Bola Tinubu as the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.

The publication drew immediate attention online after X user Imran Muhammad, [@Imranmuhdz], shared details of the documents, noting that no record of primary or secondary school attendance appeared among the listed credentials.

INEC has published President Bola Tinubu's credentials for the 2027 elections, revealing significant gaps in his educational record. Photo credit: @okwullu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu's educational background has remained a subject of public debate since he assumed office as Nigeria's president.

According to the published particulars, the president attended Chicago State University but no certificates from primary or secondary schools were listed. The documents also recorded Tinubu's age as 74.

Nigerians react to INEC publication

The post circulated rapidly, prompting strong reactions from Nigerians on X.

@Favour247_ wrote:

"So according to inec tinubu dnt attend primary and secondary school but he went to university. Chaiii who do us this kain thing. He is even 74 years old...but why does he look like 98?"

@Flame_dab argued that the region that produced him bore responsibility for verifying his records, saying:

"This is utterly shame. That we come here to rationalise this would hunt generations from the SW. I say this without fear or favor, after all this and the Presidential candidate of 2027 elections in the person of Bola Ahmed Tinubu is found to be defective in any form, let embargo be placed on the SW for the next 25years."

The same user also raised a question about the name appearing on a listed NYSC certificate, asking:

"Now the NYSC certificate shows Tinubu Bola Ade...kini?"

@Tosky2008 said:

"Tinubu claimed that all his colleagues are deadINEC published President Bola Tinubu's credentials for the 2027 elections, highlighting gaps in his educational record, sparking widespread debate on social media., so nobody can attest that he attended any school, even the places that he worked, nobody can attest to that. Those that fought WWII from 1939-1945, still have a few of their colleagues alive but Tinubu has none. Real clown 😂😂😂"

Not everyone saw the matter as disqualifying. @Oludamolala wrote:

"No record of primary school. No record of secondary school. Graduated from Chicago State University. Worked as an accountant with Mobil. Has he broken any rule? Capital NO. A mystery. Bola Tinubu is a textbook that needs to be studied."

Questions over President Tinubu's educational records are not new. The controversy over documents linked to his academic history, including a Chicago State University certificate submitted during past electoral processes, has featured in legal challenges and public discourse stretching back several years.

Tinubu advised to pull out from 2027 presidential race

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the National Christian Elders Forum (NCEF) publicly called on President Bola Tinubu to rule out a second-term bid in the 2027 elections, arguing that his government has fallen far short of expectations on security, the economy, and the welfare of ordinary Nigerians.

The position was contained in a communiqué dated July 9 and signed by NCEF national chairman Samuel Gani, who said the federal government's handling of critical national issues had been "hugely sub-optimal".

Source: Legit.ng