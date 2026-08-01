INEC published the credentials and personal details of NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi and his running mate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, on Saturday, August 1

The publication triggered scrutiny online, with Nigerians raising questions about details in Obi's academic records

The disclosure prompted calls for INEC to apply the same standard to candidates from other political parties, including the APC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has made public the credentials and personal details of Peter Obi, the New Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections, alongside those of his running mate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

The information was shared on Saturday, August 1, by journalist Imran Muhammad via X, drawing significant attention given that Obi and Kwankwaso are regarded as major contenders in the 2027 presidential race.

INEC published the credentials of Peter Obi and his running mate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. Photo credit: @NDCVanguard

Source: Facebook

Obi resigned from the Labour Party on May 2, 2026, and was ratified as the NDC presidential candidate on May 29, 2026.

Nigerians react to INEC's disclosure

The publication quickly drew scrutiny from Nigerians online, with several users raising questions about specific entries in the documents.

@WTAdegboye pointed to an apparent irregularity:

"Peter Obi's certificate was issued on a Saturday?"

@ObedEligwedire questioned the absence of primary and secondary school records:

"No primary and secondary school record but yea attended university. He really fell from the moon. Anyone defending this man needs to be checked by a psychiatrist. You can't tell me otherwise."

@EleyiLagos called on the electoral body to go beyond publication:

"Inec better verify that certificate."

The conversation quickly widened to include other candidates. @DoubleK36266 wrote:

"Make them post Tinubu own. If no be affidavit we go see 🤣🤣 with female certificate from Chicago."

@Saint_3iii echoed similar concerns:

"Why is Tinubu primary and secondary education blank? This country is anyhow, he didn't have any primary or secondary education but he somehow possesses Bsc."

@StanleyOko95912 called for consistency in how candidates are assessed:

"When we are done scrutinizing the NDC, presidential and vice presidential candidates. Please, let's be fair to do same for the APC and ADC."

2027 race comes into focus

The INEC publication marks a significant procedural step as Nigeria moves closer to the 2027 general elections. The pairing of Peter Obi and Kwankwaso is seen as a cross-regional ticket, with Obi from the South-East and Kwankwaso from Kano in the North-West.

Legit.ng has previously reported on Obi's departure from the Labour Party and his subsequent adoption as the NDC's flagbearer ahead of the next electoral cycle.

INEC publishes credentials of Tinubu, Shettima

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday, August 1, published the credentials and personal particulars of President Bola Tinubu as the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.

The publication drew immediate attention online after X user Imran Muhammad, [@Imranmuhdz], shared details of the documents, noting that no record of primary or secondary school attendance appeared among the listed credentials.

Source: Legit.ng