Muslims all over the world began the new Islamic calendar on Tuesday, August 10, after the sighting of the crescent of Muharram

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a congratulatory message to Nigerian Muslims and urged them to imbibe the spirit of love among one another

Muharram, which is the first out of 12 months of the Islamic lunar calendar, signals the beginning of the new year for Muslims

Aso Rock, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Nigerians as well as the Muslim world on the New Year 1443AH and the commemoration of the Hijrah (migration of Prophet Muhammad from Makkah to Madinah).

The president in a statement issued on Tuesday, August 10, by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, and seen by Legit.ng, urged Nigerians to imbibe the lessons of compassion and love for one another.

President Buhari celebrates with Nigerians as Muslims celebrate the new Islamic Year. Credit: Femi Adesina.

He said:

“On the occasion of the Islamic New Year, and the commemoration of the Hijrah, I urge Muslims and other citizens to imbibe the lessons of compassion, peace, and support for one another. I wish all Muslims a blessed year."

President urges Muslims to emulate Prophet Muhammad's characters, moral

Buhari also urged Muslims to reflect on the importance and historic significance of the Hijrah and the overall teachings of the Holy Prophet and follow his examples.

Look out for the new moon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, directed Muslims in the country to look out for the new moon of Muharram 1443 AH from Sunday, August 8.

It was reported that the Muslim leader gave the directive on Saturday, August 7, in a statement signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, the chairman of the advisory committee on religious affairs, sultanate council, Sokoto.

Abubakar, the president-general of the NSCIA, asked Muslims to report the sighting of the new moon to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to the sultan.

The religious leader prayed to Allah for Muslims to abide by the rules of the religion while discharging their duties.

