A bricklayer identified as Oke allegedly tracked the movements of slain Lagos NURTW Organising Secretary Toba Ajiboye before gunmen ambushed him

Sources disclosed that Oke sent photos of Ajiboye's vehicle and a voice note to the suspected hitmen moments before the attack on Ikorodu Road

Detectives later arrested Oke and his wife, while two other identified suspects linked to the plot have reportedly fled Nigeria

Lagos State National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) organising secretary Toba Ajiboye, popularly known as Toba Ijaya, was allegedly set up by someone he trusted and paid, according to sources close to the 43-year-old who was shot dead along the Ikorodu Road corridor.

It was gathered that a bricklayer known simply as Oke, who had carried out construction jobs for Ajiboye, is alleged to have served as an informant on the day of the killing. Detectives later arrested Oke and his wife the night after the assassination. Aside from Oke, two other suspects have reportedly been identified.

List of suspects identified in the assassination of Toba Ijaya Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Toba Ijaya's death: How alleged plot unfolded

According to a source with direct knowledge of events, Oke was present when Ajiboye stopped to visit some elderly people and parked outside on that Sunday. Rather than simply being in the area, Oke allegedly photographed both the front and back of Ajiboye's vehicle and forwarded the images to individuals said to have been lying in wait on the expressway.

"He also sent a voice note informing them that Toba was alone with his driver and would soon come out. Toba came out and even gave him N5,000, not knowing that he was there to monitor him," the source said.

The same source told Saturday PUNCH that interrogation of Oke following his arrest helped investigators piece together what had happened, including the identity of a second suspect. "They also identified another person called Ogere, who participated, but he has fled," the source added.

Toba Ijaya: Two suspects remain at large

Beyond Oke and his wife, a third individual identified as Suko is alleged to have provided financial backing for part of the operation. Saturday PUNCH learnt that Suko has since left Nigeria.

The killing has reignited longstanding concerns about violence within Lagos motor park politics and the organised networks that sources say operate beneath the surface of union activity.

Latest police update on Toba Ijaya

Recently, Fatai Tijani, the commissioner of police in Lagos, has disclosed that the force has moved to stop a possible clash among members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state.

This came amid the controversy trailing the death of NURTW's organising secretary in the state, Toba Ajiboye. Tijani called on members of the union to desist from any reprisal attack and allow the operatives of the force to conclude their investigation.

Suspects link to the assassination of Toba Ijaya, the Lagos NURTW chieftain, are revealed Photo Credit: @dammiedammie35

Source: Instagram

Toba Ajiboye: Video shows late NURTW chieftain

Legit.ng earlier reported that a resurfaced video showed late NURTW chief Toba Ijaya in a tense moment with fellow union members during a heated gathering.

The clip, reportedly recorded in April, has been gaining widespread attention after trending on X.

The footage sparked fresh conversations online, with many eager to understand the circumstances behind the confrontation.

Source: Legit.ng