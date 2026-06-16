Sultan declares June 16, 2026, as Muharram 1448AH, marking the Islamic New Year in Nigeria

Sokoto State Government announces public holiday for celebration and reflection amidst security challenges

Governor Aliyu encourages repentance and community involvement for peace in the new Islamic year

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has announced Tuesday, June 16, 2026, as the first day of Muharram 1448AH, marking the beginning of the Islamic New Year in Nigeria.

The declaration was contained in a statement issued in Sokoto by the Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs of the Sultanate Council, Prof. Sambo Junaidu.

Breaking: Nigerian Gov Declares Public Holiday as Sultan Announces Date For Islamic New Year

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Muharram is recognised as the opening month of the Islamic lunar calendar and signals a new spiritual year for Muslims worldwide.

Sokoto govt declares public holiday

Following the announcement, the Sokoto State Government declared Tuesday, June 16, a public holiday to allow Muslim faithful to observe and celebrate the Islamic New Year.

The announcement was issued by Abubakar Bawa, Director-General of Media and Publicity to Governor Ahmed Aliyu.

Governor Aliyu urged residents to use the occasion for reflection and prayers for peace, particularly amid ongoing security concerns in parts of the state and the country.

“The Federal and State Governments are doing their best through sustained support to security agencies in the fight against banditry and other forms of criminality in the state.

“We need to understand that securing our country is a collective responsibility in which every patriotic citizen must play a role,” Aliyu said.

Sokoto governor calls for reflection and renewal

The governor encouraged Muslims to embrace repentance, self-assessment and renewed commitment to moral living as the new Islamic year begins, while also reaffirming his administration’s support for religious activities and peace-building efforts.

He further extended goodwill messages to Muslims across Nigeria, wishing them a peaceful and prosperous 1448AH.

Source: Legit.ng