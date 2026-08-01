Canada clarifies citizenship-by-descent policy for individuals born abroad to Canadian parents

Eligibility depends on direct bloodline and citizenship status at the time of birth

Legal changes expand recognition for descendants previously excluded from Canadian citizenship

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Canada has clarified its citizenship-by-descent policy, outlining how people born outside the country can qualify for Canadian citizenship through their family lineage and who remains ineligible under the law.

The updated guidance explains that Canadian citizenship for those born abroad depends on a direct line of descent from a Canadian parent and the citizenship status of each generation at the time the next generation was born.

Canada clarifies how to become a citizen for those born abroad. Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

The clarification comes after legal challenges prompted changes to previous restrictions, opening the door for some descendants of Canadians who were previously excluded from citizenship by descent.

Citizenship depends on a direct family line

Under Canada's Citizenship Act, a person born outside Canada may automatically be recognised as a Canadian citizen if they were born to a parent who was already a Canadian citizen when they were born.

Authorities stressed that citizenship by descent follows only a direct bloodline.

This means eligibility can be established through parents, grandparents or other direct ancestors, provided each generation meets the legal requirements.

However, relatives outside the direct family line, including aunts, uncles, cousins and other extended family members, cannot pass Canadian citizenship to another person.

In a post shared on Canadavisa's X account on Friday, Canadian immigration authorities explained the basis for determining citizenship.

"The Citizenship Act recognises a person born abroad to a parent who was a citizen at the time of the birth," the post stated.

Key date determines eligibility

A major factor in determining eligibility is the timing of a parent's Canadian citizenship.

Immigration authorities explained that if a parent became a Canadian citizen after their child was born, that citizenship generally cannot be transferred to the child through descent.

"If your parent was granted citizenship after you were born, that citizenship does not pass to you through descent," the authorities added.

As a result, applicants are encouraged to carefully verify the citizenship status of every generation in their family history before making a claim.

Legal changes expand recognition

The clarification follows recent legal developments that challenged earlier limits on citizenship by descent.

Those restrictions had prevented some descendants of Canadians born abroad from being recognised as citizens, even though they had strong family ties to the country.

Under the revised interpretation, some individuals who were previously considered ineligible may now be recognised as Canadian citizens from birth rather than receiving citizenship only from the date they submitted an application.

Marriage is not enough

Canadian authorities also clarified that marrying a Canadian citizen does not automatically make someone a Canadian citizen.

Similarly, adopted children follow a separate legal pathway to citizenship that differs from citizenship by descent.

For people seeking to determine whether they qualify, immigration officials recommend starting with the oldest ancestor born in Canada and tracing the citizenship link through each generation.

New rules for Canadians born abroad show how to claim parentage. Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

If every generation satisfies the legal requirements, applicants may simply be confirming a citizenship status they have held since birth.

"The certificate is just the part that confirms this status," the immigration authorities noted.

The updated guidance provides greater clarity for thousands of people with Canadian ancestry. It reinforces that citizenship by descent depends on a continuous, direct family connection and the citizenship status of each generation at the time of birth.

Canada explains citizenship test process

Legit.ng earlier reported that the update was shared by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), which reminded prospective citizens that most applicants are required to pass the test before they can complete the naturalisation process.

According to IRCC, applicants who are between 18 and 54 years old on the day they sign their citizenship application are generally required to take the test.

However, those under the age of 18, applicants aged 55 or older, and individuals who have received an approved waiver are exempt from the requirement.

Source: Legit.ng