Prophet Emmanuel Alogbo, the Worldwide Spiritual Leader of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, has died at the age of 93

Born on Easter Sunday in 1933, Alogbo's path to spiritual leadership began through an unexpected encounter with music while working for the Nigerian Railway Corporation

He founded the first C&S Movement Church branch south of the River Niger and later expanded the church's presence to the United States and United Kingdom

The death of Prophet (Dr.) Emmanuel Abiodun Adewale Alogbo, the Worldwide Spiritual Leader of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, has drawn an outpouring of tributes from the Christian community.

Prophet Emmanuel Alogbo, Worldwide Spiritual Leader of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, has passed away at 93. Photo credit: @Adisa382

Source: Twitter

Here are six key facts about the late cleric:

1. Born on a special day

Prophet Alogbo came into the world on April 18, 1933, at Inabiri Street, Lagos, the son of Dickson Adeleye Alogbo and Maria Ojubomo Alogbo. He attended Ago-Ijaiye Primary School in Ebute Meta for his early education, then went on to St. Paul's Secondary School and Oduduwa College, both located in Ile-Ife. The date of his birth fell on Easter Sunday, a coincidence many in the church community considered significant.

2. A career in the railways before the pulpit

At just 17 years old, Alogbo joined the Nigerian Railway Corporation in 1950, working in the Electrical and Refrigeration section of its Engineering Department.

A transfer to Zaria five years later would set off a chain of events that changed the course of his life entirely, Vanguard reported.

3. Music led him to the church

In Zaria, Alogbo came across members of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church performing one of his own compositions. When he stepped in to correct the choir's rendition, it sparked a connection with the congregation that drew him in.

He joined the church choir in 1959 and went on to introduce the Yoruba talking drum, the gangan, into worship services, marking the beginning of a lasting musical legacy.

4. First branch South of the Niger

After returning to Lagos in 1960, Prophet Alogbo established the first Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church branch south of the River Niger at his home on Cregg Street, Surulere.

The inaugural service, held on September 29, 1960, attracted around 10 worshippers, and from that modest gathering, the church's footprint across Southern Nigeria would grow considerably, Nigerian Tribune reported.

5. A pioneer of contemporary worship

Alogbo is credited with reshaping how the church worshipped. He introduced dance-style music, starting with the trumpet before bringing in guitars, organs and other instruments.

His approach influenced worship styles not only within the C&S Movement Church but in wider Pentecostal and indigenous church circles in Nigeria.

6. Taking the church global

Prophet Alogbo also drove the church's international expansion, helping to plant branches in Los Angeles, New York and Houston, Texas, as well as in the United Kingdom. His efforts gave the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church a presence far beyond Nigerian shores.

He is survived by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Cherubim and Seraphim Church begins university

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a newly licensed private university, Moses Orimolade University in Kwara state, will commence academic activities in 2026.

The founder of Love of Christ Church, Lagos, Reverend Esther Ajayi, disclosed that the university is currently 80 percent complete.

Source: Legit.ng