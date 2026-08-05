A Nigerian talent manager, Kazeem Kola, shared a tribute mourning Nollywood actress Tope Osoba, revealing she had reached out to him just a month before her passing

Osoba had contacted Kazeem about managing her brand, saying her work had slowed down following her cancer recovery

The actress expressed frustration with past managers who failed to bring her new deals, explaining she was determined to rebuild her career

Kazeem Kola, a Nigerian talent manager, has taken to Facebook to mourn the death of Nollywood actress Temitope Kofoworola Osoba, sharing the final conversation the two had before she passed away.

In a heartfelt tribute post, Kazeem described the news of her death as a great shock, noting that just a month ago Osoba had contacted him about managing her brand as she worked to rebuild her career after recovering from cancer.

Man's chat with late Tope Osoba trends online. Photo credit: @Kazeem Kola, Tope Osoba.

Source: UGC

Tope Osoba's Final Plans Before Her Death

In the chat Kazeem shared publicly, Osoba had reached out to him after noticing he was a talent manager.

She opened up about her past experiences with managers she felt had underserved her, saying they were more focused on taking large percentage cuts from existing deals than on creating fresh opportunities.

She also revealed that her output had slowed considerably in the period following her battle with breast cancer.

Kazeem responded by laying out his philosophy on talent management, telling her that a competent manager should be focused on securing new endorsements, partnerships, and projects rather than simply riding the momentum a talent had already built.

The conversation ended with what appeared to be the beginning of a promising professional relationship, one that would never come to fruition.

Friends and Fans React to Tope Osoba's Death

In his tribute, Kazeem described her as a determined and resourceful woman who never stopped seeking progress and new opportunities, even when circumstances had not been in her favour.

He called it painful that they had been discussing the future together only weeks before her death.

Okatoun said:

"Oh God what happened again? I thought she was completely healed ??"

Temmy commented:

"May Almighty Allah accept her return and grant her aljannah firdaus."

Banire said:

"Extremely sad. Aaaaaah! This is a blow."

Serifat added:

"May Her Soul Rest In Peace Aameen."

See the post below:

Man speaks about late actor Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartbroken man took to social media to share what he had observed about late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

The actor had recently lost his life, and news of his demise went viral, sparking emotional comments from social media users.

Source: Legit.ng