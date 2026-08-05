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Germany Lists Medicinal Products That Travellers Are Prohibited From Bringing Into the Country
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Germany Lists Medicinal Products That Travellers Are Prohibited From Bringing Into the Country

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
2 min read
  • German Customs has published official regulations restricting the import of medicinal products and narcotics by incoming travellers
  • The German authorities capped allowed personal medication at a maximum three-month supply
  • Travellers carrying narcotics faced strict requirements for certified medical documentation

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Germany Customs has released official guidelines restricting the types and quantities of medicinal products travellers can bring into the country.

Under the German Medicinal Products Act, travellers entering Germany are restricted to bringing a maximum of a three-month supply of personal medication based on the recommended daily dose.

Germany lists medical items that are prohitbited by travellers
Germany lists medicinal products that are prohibited to travellers. Photo credit: Getty Images
Source: UGC

Germany names prohibited drugs for travellers

The authorities explicitly prohibited certain medicinal items regardless of personal need. Banned items include counterfeit medications and substances listed under the Medicinal Products Act for doping in sports, such as testosterone, nandrolone, and clenbuterol.

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German authorities noted that items freely sold as dietary supplements, vitamins, or herbal remedies in a traveller's home country may be classified as restricted medicinal products under German law. Additionally, preparations containing protected plant or animal species remain subject to species protection regulations.

Read also

Australia lists 5 medical tests foreigners must pass for work or study visa

Germany gives categories of restricted medicines

For medicines categorised as narcotics under the Narcotic Drugs Act, travellers must carry specific medical documentation.

Travellers entering from non-Schengen countries must carry an authenticated, multilingual doctor’s certificate specifying dosage, active ingredients, and travel duration.

Germany publishes citizenship application fee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Germany officially stated the fee foreigners must pay before their citizenship application can be processed.

The German government set different fee amounts for adult applicants and underage children included in an application.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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