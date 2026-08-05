German Customs has published official regulations restricting the import of medicinal products and narcotics by incoming travellers

The German authorities capped allowed personal medication at a maximum three-month supply

Travellers carrying narcotics faced strict requirements for certified medical documentation

Germany Customs has released official guidelines restricting the types and quantities of medicinal products travellers can bring into the country.

Under the German Medicinal Products Act, travellers entering Germany are restricted to bringing a maximum of a three-month supply of personal medication based on the recommended daily dose.

Germany lists medicinal products that are prohibited to travellers. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Germany names prohibited drugs for travellers

The authorities explicitly prohibited certain medicinal items regardless of personal need. Banned items include counterfeit medications and substances listed under the Medicinal Products Act for doping in sports, such as testosterone, nandrolone, and clenbuterol.

German authorities noted that items freely sold as dietary supplements, vitamins, or herbal remedies in a traveller's home country may be classified as restricted medicinal products under German law. Additionally, preparations containing protected plant or animal species remain subject to species protection regulations.

Germany gives categories of restricted medicines

For medicines categorised as narcotics under the Narcotic Drugs Act, travellers must carry specific medical documentation.

Travellers entering from non-Schengen countries must carry an authenticated, multilingual doctor’s certificate specifying dosage, active ingredients, and travel duration.

Germany publishes citizenship application fee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Germany officially stated the fee foreigners must pay before their citizenship application can be processed.

The German government set different fee amounts for adult applicants and underage children included in an application.

Source: Legit.ng