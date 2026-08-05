The Nigerian Army identified several senior ISWAP leaders after forensic analysis of devices seized during operations in the Lake Chad region

Abu Musa Al-Mangawi Baa Shuwa, named governor of ISIS West Africa Province, is described as the most wanted terrorist in the Lake Chad Basin

The military is offering a financial reward for information leading to the arrest of the named ISWAP commanders

The Nigerian Army has declared Abu Musa Al-Mangawi Baa Shuwa, the governor of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), and his deputy, Amirul Jaish Muhammad Jidda, wanted following a successful offensive in the Lake Chad region of northern Borno state.

Captain Muhammed Goni, the Acting Military Information Officer for the Northeast Joint Taskforce Operation Hadin Kai, announced this in a statement on Wednesday, July 23.

Army has declared Abu Musa Al-Mangawi Baa Shuwa, the ISWAP governor, and his deputy, Amirul Jaish Muhammad Jidda, wanted after a military offensive in the Lake Chad region. Photo credit: @NigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Goni said troops recovered several technical devices during the operations, among them a camcorder that ISWAP fighters had used to record propaganda videos and document their activities.

Forensic analysis of those devices produced what the military described as actionable intelligence, revealing the locations of terrorist hideouts and the identities of senior commanders operating in the Mangari-Metele-Dogon Chukun corridor along the fringes of the Lake Chad Basin, spanning the Abadam and Kukawa Local Government Areas of Borno State.

"Operation Hadin Kai has recorded another significant breakthrough following recent successful offensive operations against ISWAP/ISIS terrorists in the Lake Chad region of Northern Borno State," Goni said in the statement.

ISWAP commanders identified

Beyond Abu Musa and his deputy Jidda, also known as "The One-Handed Man," the military identified Hamad Abu Hanifa, who serves as the Amirul-Fiya of ISWAP, among other operatives.

Goni said Abu Musa remains the single most wanted terrorist leader active in the Lake Chad Basin, adding that the military would pay a substantial financial reward to anyone whose credible information directly leads to his arrest. A bounty of N50 million has been placed on Ibn Muhammad, the commander of the Amniyya unit, while Jidda, who also commands the Jaish unit, has a N10 million bounty on his head.

Public urged to share information

The military called on members of the public to assist counter-terrorism efforts by reporting relevant information through official security channels or by calling 0708 498 8859.

Goni gave assurances that all tip-offs would be handled in strict confidence and that the identities of informants would be protected in line with established security procedures.

He cautioned civilians against attempting to confront or detain any of the named suspects themselves.

Legit.ng has previously reported that military pressure in the northeast forced 17 terrorist family members to surrender in Borno state.

Army declares soldier wanted

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Headquarters Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps (NAOC) declared a serving soldier, Private Mohammed Yusuf Amutu, wanted over his alleged role in selling and supplying military uniforms to terrorists and criminal groups.

The NAOC disclosed this in a statement signed by Major Oluwatope Dorcas Aluko, assistant director of army public relations, on Wednesday, July 23.

Source: Legit.ng