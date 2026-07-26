A prominent pastor urged Nigerian youth to stop sports betting and other get-rich-quick pursuits at a formal event

The pastor shared a personal story about rewarding his spiritual mother with a car decades after she led him to Christ at age 15

His comments sparked heated debate online, with many Nigerians linking the betting culture to widespread economic hardship

David Olaniyi Oyedepo, a Nigerian pastor, author, and founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners’ Chapel International, has gone viral after delivering a blunt warning to Nigerian youth against sports and all forms of betting, telling them Nigeria is not the path to quick financial success and urging them to stop "wasting their destiny."

Pastor Oyedepo addressed a large audience while warning Nigerian youths against sports betting. Photo: MFM

Source: Twitter

The remarks, which were filmed at a large formal event and shared on X on July 26, 2026, drew wide attention as the betting culture among young Nigerians continues to grow amid rising economic pressures.

Pastor's Warning on Betting and Quick Money

Speaking to the audience at the event, the pastor repeated his warning three times for emphasis: "Stop wasting your destiny."

He argued that sustainable wealth comes gradually rather than through gambling or shortcuts, saying: "This may be slow, but it's sure. It may be slow, but it's sure."

To illustrate his point, the pastor recalled how his own spiritual mother led him to Christ when he was 15 years old. Decades later, when he turned 60, he arranged for a car to be delivered to her in the United States as a gesture of gratitude. He said she was moved to tears, saying:

"How can I think that a car will come to me from Africa?"

The woman eventually died at age 92. The pastor used the story to argue that patience and persistence produce lasting rewards that shortcuts cannot deliver.

Mixed Reactions Online

The clip sparked debate on X, with responses ranging from agreement to sharp criticism.

@Kingkhelz1 sided with the pastor's message, writing:

"Things may be slow but it's sure! ❤️🙌🏽"

@kingkhone4real offered reluctant praise, commenting:

"First time wey this man dey talk sense."

However, others pushed back. @lordypatricius questioned the messenger, writing:

"Yea, but presiding over a church and raking in billions of naira is financial fortune abi?"

@UchechiClinton took a different angle:

"Pls if you play gamble and win go and pay ur tithe, Oyedepo is pained because you people eat gamble and eat 10% that is meant to be for tithe."

@proud_uganda tied the issue to governance failures:

"When the government has failed its people they resort to get rich schemes. And most cases they end up loosing their money."

@TOPT_TTT argued the solution lies elsewhere, writing:

"He should build factories and bank that give loans to the people."

@Taulpaul_X was more sceptical about the impact of the message, saying:

"Many young Nigerians will jump and pass this clip 😁."

Watch the pastor deliver the message at the formal event here:

MFM founder Olukoya releases scary prophesies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dr Daniel Olukoya, General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, has warned that 2026 would unfold as a fast paced and spiritually demanding year, urging nations and individuals to pursue righteousness to avoid disorder and calamity.

The cleric delivered the message on morning of Thursday, January 2, at the church’s Prayer City along the Lagos Ibadan Expressway during the crossover service into the New Year.

Source: Legit.ng