Just In: Concerns as Children of Miyetti Allah Chairman Reportedly Killed in Enugu
- Two sons of MACBAN's South-East Zonal Chairman were killed in an attack on a cattle camp in Ezeagu Local Government Area, Enugu state
- The attack, which happened on Saturday, July 25, 2026, also left about 40 cattle dead, according to the association
- MACBAN called on security agencies to investigate the incident and prosecute those responsible, while appealing for peaceful coexistence
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.
Enugu, Enugu state - Two members of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) were reportedly killed after gunmen attacked a cattle camp in Oheoyya Community, Ezeagu Local Government Area (LGA) of Enugu state, on Saturday, July 25, 2026.
As reported on Tuesday, July 28, by Vanguard, the victims, named Ahmadu and Umaru, were sons of Alhaji Haruna Sale, the South-East Zonal Chairman of MACBAN.
NTA News also noted the unfortunate development.
The attack took place at around 5:00 p.m., according to a statement released by the association's national deputy director-general, Gidado Siddiki.
Siddiki stated that the assailants, who have not been identified, also killed approximately 40 cattle belonging to the camp during the assault.
Enugu attack: Bodies recovered from forest
MACBAN said the Enugu state government and security agencies responded quickly after the attack, helping to recover the bodies of Ahmadu and Umaru from the forest.
The association stated that the recovery allowed the families of the deceased to perform Islamic burial rites.
"We sincerely appreciate the Government of Enugu state and the security agencies for their swift intervention in recovering the bodies of the deceased from the forest," Siddiki said in the statement.
The association urged security agencies to deepen their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killings and ensure that those behind the attack face justice.
MACBAN calls for peaceful coexistence
Beyond demanding accountability, MACBAN used the statement to reaffirm what it described as the lawful nature of its members' activities in the south-east, saying they are engaged in cattle rearing, breeding, and trading within the bounds of Nigerian law.
Furthermore, the association directed an appeal to Enugu residents, asking them to continue fostering peaceful relations between herders and host communities. It specifically expressed appreciation to Governor Peter Mbah, traditional rulers, community leaders, faith-based organisations, and residents of the state for their continued goodwill toward its members.
MACBAN said that maintaining harmonious ties with host communities was essential for its members to carry on their livelihoods in safety, and reiterated its commitment to the rule of law and collaboration with governments and security agencies to promote national unity.
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Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.