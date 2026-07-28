Olubadan has announced the Oloolu masquerade's four-day itinerary across Ibadan

Women are advised to avoid the masquerade because of longstanding tradition

Security agencies were urged to prevent violence during the annual festival

Residents of Ibadan and visitors to the Oyo State capital have been advised to take note of the movement of the Oloolu masquerade as the annual festival begins, with the Olubadan of Ibadanland warning women to avoid crossing its path throughout the celebration.

The four-day Oloolu Masquerade Festival will run from Monday, July 27, to Thursday, July 30, 2026, with the revered masquerade expected to appear daily from 4:00 p.m. until dawn.

The Oloolu masquerade began its annual four-day procession across Ibadan. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Where will Oloolu masquerade visit in Ibadan?

According to a statement issued by the Olubadan's palace through his Chief Press Secretary, Chief Ayoade Solomon Olugbemiga, the festival remains one of Ibadan's major traditional events and attracts large crowds every year.

The palace reiterated that, according to tradition, it is forbidden for women to see or cross paths with the Oloolu masquerade during the festival.

"It is a taboo for women to see Oloolu Masquerade; consequently, women are thoroughly advised to avoid the Masquerade at all costs and not cross his paths in their own interest," the statement said.

Monday's itinerary begins with palace prayers

Activities will begin on Monday with special prayers for the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, members of the Olubadan-in-Council, residents and the entire Ibadan community.

After the prayers, the masquerade will visit the residence of the Otun Olubadan, Oba Eddy Oyewole, in the Foko area of the city.

On Tuesday, the Oloolu masquerade is scheduled to pay a visit to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde at the Government House in Agodi before continuing its procession across several parts of Ibadan.

The planned route includes Aliiwo, Yemetu, Oje Market, Isale Afa, Oke Aremo, Popo Yemoja, Bode Market, Molete, Isale Ijebu, Elekuro, Kobomoje and Oranmiyan.

Final two days cover more communities

On Wednesday, the masquerade will move through Ojagbo, Alafara Olubadan, Ita Bale, Ogboriefon, Labo and Kobomoje.

The festival will conclude on Thursday with visits to Ile Aperin, Agugu, Iyana Idi Iroko, Awotunde Jegede, Itamerin Gangansi and Babanla.

The Olubadan called on worshippers and participants to conduct themselves peacefully throughout the celebration.

The monarch also urged security agencies to maintain law and order and prevent the violence and criminal activities that have occasionally been associated with previous editions of the festival.

The palace described the annual Oloolu Masquerade Festival as an important cultural event held to entertain participants and honour the gods and goddesses of Ibadanland, while seeking peace, unity and continued progress for the ancient city.

Police arrest masquerade over killing in Ibadan

In a related development, the Oyo State Police Command has launched an investigation into the killing of a 24-year-old man, Sefiu Kehinde, who was allegedly attacked by a masquerade and his followers during a procession in the Labiran area of Ibadan.

Police said the incident was reported at the Mapo Divisional Police Headquarters on Sunday by a woman identified as Mrs. Aderemi.

Source: Legit.ng