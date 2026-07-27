The US Embassy has issued an important update for Nigerians applying for tourist, student, business, and other nonimmigrant visas.

The mission said urgent travellers will continue to receive priority while regular visa appointments remain available

The embassy also directed applicants to official support channels for visa enquiries and appointment assistance

The United States Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria have said they continue to give priority to people with urgent travel needs, while regular nonimmigrant visa appointments remain available based on local operating conditions.

The update was published on the official website of the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria and sighted by Legit.ng on Monday, July 27.

US Embassy gives important update on nonimmigrant visa appointments in Nigeria. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The notice applies to nonimmigrant visa applicants, including those seeking visitor, student, business and temporary work visas.

Urgent travellers to receive priority

The embassy said emergency travellers would continue to receive priority for visa appointments even as it makes regular interview slots available.

"The Embassy and Consulate General continue to prioritize travelers with urgent travel needs, although regular visa appointments are made available as local conditions allow," the notice read.

Applicants who need to travel immediately because of an emergency were asked to apply for an emergency appointment through the official U.S. visa appointment portal.

US Embassy shares support channels for applicants

Applicants with questions about visa applications already in progress were advised to contact the Visa Contact Center through the official website.

The embassy said the Contact Center operates from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, except on Nigerian and U.S. public holidays.

US Embassy shares fresh guidance for Nigerians applying for tourist, student and business visas. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

It also said applicants can use the website's ChatBot and Click-to-Talk features at any time for general information.

Those who need further assistance were asked to create a user account on the official visa appointment website.

Abuja and Lagos office hours

The embassy also published the business hours and contact details for its offices in Abuja and Lagos.

The U.S. Embassy in Abuja is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Fridays. Its office is located at Plot 1075, Diplomatic Drive, Central Business District, Abuja. Applicants can also contact the consular section through ConsularAbuja@state.gov.

The U.S. Consulate General in Lagos operates from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Fridays. The office is located at 2 Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos.

US Embassy updates Nigeria visa payment rules

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States Embassy in Nigeria updated its visa application payment process, reminding applicants that the non-refundable MRV fee must be paid before scheduling a visa interview.

The embassy said most tourist, business, student, and exchange visa applicants must pay $185, with payments accepted through First Bank in naira or by card in US dollars via the official application portal. K visa applicants must pay $265 through GTBank.

Source: Legit.ng