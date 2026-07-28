A report has found that about 78% of Nigerians who entered the UK on student visas in 2020 still held valid visas by the end of 2025

Researchers said international graduates increasingly remained in Britain after completing their studies by moving to Graduate Visas and other eligible work routes

The report noted that remaining in the UK after graduation did not automatically count towards permanent residency

Nigerian students are among the international graduates most likely to remain in the United Kingdom after completing their studies, according to a new migration briefing that examined how long former student visa holders continued to live in the country.

The report found that about 78% of Nigerians who first entered the UK on student visas in 2020 still held valid visas at the end of 2025, Vanguard reports.

Nigerian students ranked highest among international graduates remaining in the UK after completing their studies. Photo: Getty

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That was the highest proportion among the major nationalities reviewed, despite recent efforts by the UK government to tighten immigration rules.

How many Nigerian graduates remain in UK?

The findings showed Nigerian graduates were more likely to stay in Britain than students from several other countries.

While 78% of Nigerians from the 2020 student visa cohort still had permission to remain in the UK five years later, the figure stood at 58% for Indian students.

Graduates from countries such as China and the United States were considerably less likely to remain.

Researchers attributed the trend largely to students switching from study visas to the Graduate Visa or other immigration routes that allow them to continue living and working in the UK after finishing their education.

Across all nationalities, 41% of people who received their first UK student visa in 2020 still had valid immigration status by the end of 2025.

What visa routes do graduates switch to?

Among those who remained in the UK, 26% had transitioned to work visas, while 6% were still studying under valid student visas.

The remaining 59% no longer held valid visas, suggesting they had most likely left the country after completing their studies.

The report also noted that international graduates are now staying in Britain for longer than before. Only 25% of students who arrived in 2019 still held valid visas five years later, indicating a rise in post-study retention.

Does staying longer guarantee permanent residency?

Although many Nigerian graduates remain in the UK after completing their studies, the report cautioned that doing so does not automatically move them closer to permanent settlement.

Time spent on a Student Visa or Graduate Visa does not count towards the standard five-year residence requirement for indefinite leave to remain.

Instead, those years are counted under the UK's long residence route, which requires migrants to complete 10 years of continuous and lawful residence before becoming eligible to apply for settlement.

UK plans tougher settlement rules

The pathway to permanent residency could become even more demanding under proposals announced by the UK government in November 2025.

The government has proposed increasing the standard residency requirement for settlement from five years to 10 years. However, the report noted that details on how and when the proposed changes would take effect remained unclear as of June 2026.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding future immigration reforms, the report suggests Nigerian graduates continue to rank among the international students most likely to establish longer term lives in the UK by moving into employment and other eligible visa categories after graduation.

Soun celebrates daughter's graduation from US varsity

In a similar story, the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, has expressed delight following the academic success of his daughter, Princess Toluni Ghandi-Olaoye, who recently graduated with distinction in Computer Engineering from Michigan State University.

The monarch shared the news on his verified Facebook page, where he reflected on the significance of the achievement.

Source: Legit.ng