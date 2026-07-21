TikTok star Peller disclosed on The Honest Bunch Podcast that Sam Larry had invited him to ride along on the day of the accident

Peller's arrest the day before the accident placed him in a police cell overnight, keeping him off the road

The streamer admitted that had he not been detained, he would have been inside Sam Larry's car during the crash

Popular TikTok creator and streamer Peller has opened up about an unsettling coincidence that could have cost him his life, revealing on The Honest Bunch Podcast that he was originally meant to be in Sam Larry's car on the day of the music promoter's road accident.

Habeeb Hamzat, widely known by his online alias Peller, said that Sam Larry had reached out to him ahead of the trip, asking him to come along for a visit to a friend's hotel. The two had a conversation confirming they would make the journey together, with Sam Larry set to pick him up.

Peller shares how an arrest saved him from being involved in Sam Larry's car accident. Credit: peller089/samlarry001

Source: Instagram

However, Peller was arrested before that plan could materialise. He spent the night before the accident in police custody, which meant he was still behind bars when Sam Larry's car crashed the following day.

How His Arrest Kept Him Out of the Car

Speaking candidly about the sequence of events, Peller explained exactly how the timing unfolded.

"The day I was arrested, Sam Larry had an accident the second day. That Sam Larry's car I was supposed to be inside because we had a conversation before that day that he wanted us to go to one of his friend's hotel," he said.

He continued:

"He was supposed to come and carry me that day so we could go together to the hotel, but I was at the police station and slept in the cell. If not, I'll also be involved in that same accident."

Peller Reflects on the Near Miss

The admission has drawn significant attention online, with many viewers struck by how closely the two events overlapped in timing. Peller's tone during the podcast segment suggested he was still processing the gravity of what could have happened, had his arrest not intervened the night before.

Recall that Sam Larry was involved in a car accident on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road in Lagos on July 5, 2026.

Peller reflects on a near-death miss as he speaks about Sam Larry's car accident. Credit: peller089

Source: Instagram

Watch Peller recount the moment on The Honest Bunch Podcast here

Sam Larry's last post amid viral report

Legit.ng reported that following the reports of Sam Larry's car crash, netizens flooded the socialite's Instagram page, reacting to his last post.

The post included pictures of himself, singer Naira Marley, and some friends in suits posing for the camera, with many praying for his health.

While many prayed for his recovery, others shared diverse views.

Source: Legit.ng