Peller Shares How He Escaped From Sam Larry’s Fatal Crash: “I Was Supposed To Be In the Car”
- TikTok star Peller disclosed on The Honest Bunch Podcast that Sam Larry had invited him to ride along on the day of the accident
- Peller's arrest the day before the accident placed him in a police cell overnight, keeping him off the road
- The streamer admitted that had he not been detained, he would have been inside Sam Larry's car during the crash
Popular TikTok creator and streamer Peller has opened up about an unsettling coincidence that could have cost him his life, revealing on The Honest Bunch Podcast that he was originally meant to be in Sam Larry's car on the day of the music promoter's road accident.
Habeeb Hamzat, widely known by his online alias Peller, said that Sam Larry had reached out to him ahead of the trip, asking him to come along for a visit to a friend's hotel. The two had a conversation confirming they would make the journey together, with Sam Larry set to pick him up.
However, Peller was arrested before that plan could materialise. He spent the night before the accident in police custody, which meant he was still behind bars when Sam Larry's car crashed the following day.
How His Arrest Kept Him Out of the Car
Speaking candidly about the sequence of events, Peller explained exactly how the timing unfolded.
"The day I was arrested, Sam Larry had an accident the second day. That Sam Larry's car I was supposed to be inside because we had a conversation before that day that he wanted us to go to one of his friend's hotel," he said.
He continued:
"He was supposed to come and carry me that day so we could go together to the hotel, but I was at the police station and slept in the cell. If not, I'll also be involved in that same accident."
Peller Reflects on the Near Miss
The admission has drawn significant attention online, with many viewers struck by how closely the two events overlapped in timing. Peller's tone during the podcast segment suggested he was still processing the gravity of what could have happened, had his arrest not intervened the night before.
Recall that Sam Larry was involved in a car accident on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road in Lagos on July 5, 2026.
Watch Peller recount the moment on The Honest Bunch Podcast here
Sam Larry's last post amid viral report
Legit.ng reported that following the reports of Sam Larry's car crash, netizens flooded the socialite's Instagram page, reacting to his last post.
The post included pictures of himself, singer Naira Marley, and some friends in suits posing for the camera, with many praying for his health.
While many prayed for his recovery, others shared diverse views.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng