A 34-year-old German woman named Fatima Zaunbrecher says Bayern Munich star Michael Olise is the father of her 20-month-old daughter

Zaunbrecher claims she and the France international were in a relationship for two years after meeting in 2022, with the pregnancy following their breakup

A paternity test reportedly confirmed Olise's paternity, yet Zaunbrecher says she has received no child support despite an alleged proposal from the player's lawyers

A 34-year-old German woman, Fatima Zaunbrecher, has publicly claimed that Bayern Munich and France winger Michael Olise is the father of her 20-month-old daughter.

She alleged that he has refused to meet the child or provide any financial support. According to Zaunbrecher, she met Olise in 2022 and the two were in a relationship for roughly two years.

She explained that she became pregnant approximately two weeks after their breakup, and that a paternity test subsequently confirmed Olise as the child's father.

Fatima Zaunbrecher said France midfielder Michael Olise is the father of her child, as she became pregnant two weeks after breaking up. Photo by: Florencia Tan Jun.

Source: Getty Images

Olise acknowledged the Child, Zaunbrecher says

Zaunbrecher told BILD that while Olise has acknowledged paternity, he has neither visited the child nor taken any active role in her upbringing.

She added that she has not received any money in child support, despite claims that Olise's legal team put forward a financial proposal at some point.

The nature or value of that alleged proposal was not disclosed in the report.

The allegations surfaced at a high-profile moment for Olise, who featured for France during the World Cup campaign that recently ended.

The 22-year-old has been one of European football's most prominent young stars since his move to Bayern Munich, where he has continued to build on the form he showed at Crystal Palace and Chelsea, per Sportskeeda.

No response from Olise or his representatives has been included in the available reporting.

Olise surpasses Pele's World Cup record

Legit.ng earlier reported that Michael Olise registered seven assists at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, setting a new record for the most assists in a single tournament.

The 24-year-old has been one of France's standout performers throughout the competition, consistently creating scoring opportunities for his teammates.

Source: Legit.ng