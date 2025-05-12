The UK’s new immigration reforms, including restrictions on social care recruitment and higher skilled worker requirements, will challenge many African migrants, including Nigerians

Graduate routes for post-study work are reduced from two years to 18 months, and stricter oversight will be placed on universities with weak compliance records

Asylum seekers, family-based immigration, and settlement timelines will also be affected, with the period for settlement eligibility doubled from five to ten years

The United Kingdom's recent immigration reforms, announced on May 12, 2025, are set to make it more challenging for Nigerians and other African migrants to enter or stay in the UK.

The sweeping changes, outlined in the Immigration White Paper, affect several visa categories, including those for workers, students, families, and asylum seekers.

End of overseas social care recruitment

Impact: Thousands of African migrants, including many Nigerians, have worked in the UK’s social care sector, but the new policy will change that.

Policy: From now on, overseas applications for social care visas will be stopped, except for visa extensions and in-country role-switching until 2028.

“We will close social care visas to new applications from abroad,” stated the UK Immigration White Paper.

Higher skilled worker requirements

Impact: Many mid-level African workers may no longer meet the new eligibility criteria due to changes in required qualifications and salary thresholds.

Policy: Only jobs at RQF Level 6 (graduate-level jobs) or higher will be considered for skilled worker visas. Additionally, the salary discounts for shortage occupations have been removed.

“Skilled must mean skilled… Salary thresholds will rise,” said the document.

Graduate route reduced to 18 months

Impact: Thousands of African students rely on the Graduate Route to stay in the UK for work after their studies. The new regulations will limit this option.

Policy: The post-study work visa will now last only 18 months instead of the previously allowed two years, Punch reported.

“We will reduce the ability for graduates to remain in the UK after their studies to a period of 18 months,” the UK government confirmed.

Stricter oversight for universities

Impact: African students studying at universities with weak compliance records may face restrictions or even rejection of their student visas.

Policy: Institutions with poor records will face caps on international recruitment and will be placed on action plans for improvement.

“New interventions for sponsors… including placing them on an action plan… and imposing limits on new international students,” the policy noted.

Tougher family visa and private life rules

Impact: Nigerians and other Africans seeking to stay in the UK based on their family ties or right to private life will find it harder under the new rules.

Policy: Exceptional circumstances for family-based immigration will be limited, and parliamentary control over decisions will be reasserted.

Tighter asylum and deportation controls

Impact: Asylum seekers from Africa, including Nigerians, face more difficult conditions and faster deportation if their claims are rejected.

Policy: Asylum claims will be denied if conditions in the home country have not changed, and deportations will include individuals with non-custodial convictions, Vanguard reported.

Broader English language requirements

Impact: Non-English-speaking migrants and their dependents will face additional hurdles in qualifying for visas or settlement.

Policy: English language tests will be extended to more visa routes and subject to ongoing assessments.

Longer wait for settlement

Impact: Africans wishing to settle or naturalise in the UK will face a longer wait, potentially extending their time away from family and home.

Policy: The period required for settlement eligibility will now be extended from five to ten years, with naturalisation criteria based on contributions to the UK.

Increased scrutiny and challenges for African migrants

The UK’s latest immigration reforms will have significant implications for Nigerians and other African migrants, particularly in the areas of social care, work, study, and settlement.

As the country tightens its borders and sets higher barriers for entry, many will now face stricter requirements and longer waits to secure a future in the UK.

