Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, has reportedly travelled to the United Kingdom to seek medical attention.

Edun left Abuja for Lagos on Monday night, October 13, 2025, via a commercial flight.

As reported by The Punch, multiple sources close to the development confirmed on Tuesday morning that Edun travelled to the UK.

A source said:

“It’s true, he has left already.”

It was gathered that Edun later departed for London aboard a British Airways flight on the same Monday night from Lagos.

Before travelling to the UK, Presidency officials said Edun was recuperating at his Abuja residence under the care of Nigerian doctors.

The sources dismissed earlier rumours that the finance minister had suffered a stroke or was incapacitated.

Another source on Sunday evening said:

“Yes, he’s indisposed. He’s sick, which is a bit serious, but it’s not a stroke. As I’m talking to you, he’s in his house. He’s not been flown anywhere.”

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, also confirmed that the minister had fallen ill but was initially receiving treatment in Nigeria.

“Yes, he’s indisposed. Wale Edun is about 69 years old. He suddenly fell ill. As we are talking, he is in Nigeria. He is recuperating. He’s around.”

Did finance minister Wale Edun suffer stroke?

Recall that Edun was recuperating in his Abuja home after falling ill, several sources in the presidency confirmed

The sources said there are no plans by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to replace Edun, his longtime ally.

A senior government source described the claim that Edun has been flown abroad as false and misleading.

Wike on why he travelled abroad

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said he travelled abroad to "take time out and relax."

The former Rivers state governor berated certain government critics.

He stated this following claims that was diagnosed with congestive heart failure.

Source: Legit.ng