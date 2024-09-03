The family of the late Yoruba actor, Quadri Omotolani Oyebamiji, aka Sisi Quadri, has decided to honour his memory in a noble way

They built an ultra-modern mosque in his name which was imprinted on it and Muslims in the community can pray in

Sisi Quadri died on March 1, 2024, and was buried in his hometown in Iwo, Osun state amid tears from his family, friends, and fans

The family of the late Yoruba actor, Quadri Omotolani Oyebamiji, aka Sisi Quadri, gave his fans some cheering news as they honoured his name recently.

Late Sisi Quadri's family builds a mosque to honour him. Image credit: @Adewumicomedy/Facebook, @sisiquadri

Source: Instagram

An ultra-modern mosque was built in his name which would see several Muslims worship in the building.

The spacious mosque, shared by Adewumicomnedy on Facebook, was painted yellow and had a blue roof. It was commissioned on September 1, 2024.

His fans were excited about the news and they prayed for his family. The actor is known for his quick jives in Yoruba movies and gained several fans before he died on March 1, 2024.

He was buried in Iwo, Osun state, on March 3, in the presence of his family, friends, and fans who could not hide their pain.

See the mosque in the slides below:

Fans react to the built mosque

See some of the reactions to the mosque Sis Quadri's family built below:

@folashadelatifat:

"May Almighty Allah grant him Aljana Fridaous."

@phateemaholaide:

"Allahu Akbar kebbirah May the Almighty Allah grant him Aljanat fridaous amen."

@angelscorner_interiors:

"God bless dis family."

@mojereolaikeoluwa:

"Rest in peace legend."

@b_grahics_concept:

"Rest on."

@folashade.bolaji.92:

"Continue resting Sisi Quadri."

Sisi Quadri speaks about digging his grave

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sisi Quadri's death trended on social media hours after the sad news emerged online.

An old video of the Nollywood actor revealing he had dug his grave in his house had re-emerged online. It made some people assume he already saw his death coming.

The old video stirred reactions from online users as many continued to pen tributes to the late Sisi Quadri. Some fans shared ways they remember him and spoke about his works.

Source: Legit.ng