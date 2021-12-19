Former Senate president Bukola Saraki has been showered with prayers and praises as he built a mosque in Ilorin

Saraki said he built the mosque to fulfil the promise made to his late father, Oloye Olushola Saraki

Many Nigerians including an aide of President Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, prayed for Saraki for his beautiful gesture

Ilorin, Kwara state - Bukola Saraki, Nigeria's former Senate president, has built a new mosque for Muslim worshippers in his home state of Kwara state.

In a Facebook post sighted by Legit.ng on Saturday, December 18, Saraki said the move was in a fulfilment of a promise he made to his father but couldn't fulfil during his lifetime.

Bukola Saraki, Nigeria's former Senate president, builds a new mosque for Muslim worshippers in Ilorin. Photo credit: Abubakar Bukola Saraki

Source: Facebook

The post reads:

"Alhamdulillahi! Alhamdulillahi! Alhamdulillahi!

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Before my father, Oloye, passed away, I made him a promise that I will build a new mosque close to our family compound in Agbaji.

"I could not actualize that promise during his lifetime because Almighty Allah (SWT) had other plans.

"Notwithstanding, earlier today, in fulfillment of my promise to my late father, we held the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Agbaji mosque.

"As this mosque has been officially declared open, I pray that Almighty Allah will answer all the prayers and supplications that are made within its walls."

Many Nigerians react

Meanwhile, many Nigerians, including President Muhammadu Buhari's personal assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad, have prayed for Saraki for fulfilling the promise to build the mosque.

Bashir Ahmad commented on Facebook:

"Masha Allah. May Allah reward you abundantly."

Bolakale A A Ghana said:

"The wisdom of Almighty Allah will continue to direct You any where You go.

"All his favour, blessing and goodness will always be with You and your entire family. His power will guide and protect You and your entire family.

"His grace will sustain You throughout your life time. May Almighty Allah always continue to be with each and everyone of us, Amen sir."

Dauda Tijani said:

"You are truly a proud son and blessings to ilorin, Nigeria and entire Muslim.

"May Allah continue to shower His infinite mercy on your late father and bless your ways Sir.

"Once again congratulations."

Muhammad Kabir Zaif said:

"May Every supplications made in this masjid be a source of peace , light and comfort in Oloye’s Grave .

"You have done well Your Excellency, May Allah reward You abundantly."

Tunde Ajikobi said:

"May Almighty Allah continues Grant late Olushola Saraki Alijanat fridosi also May Allah Grant your Aspiration come 2023 and reward you abundant here and hereafter Omo Baba Oloye Ameen."

Darkest moments: Saraki speaks on failed attempts to remove him as Senate president

In a previous report, Saraki opened up on the failed attempts to remove him as the leader of the upper legislative chamber.

Saraki, a speaker at the Bayelsa State House of Assembly retreat, described the move as one of the darkest moments in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

He explained that such an experience should never be visited in Nigeria again, adding that leaders of both arms of government must display maturity, wisdom, and diplomacy.

Source: Legit