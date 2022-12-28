Gombe state governor has reiterated his believe that he will win his reelection bid in the 2023 governorship election in the state

According to the All Progressives Congress governor, his opponents from other political parties are not threats to him

Meanwhile, Governor Inuwa Yahaya has also promised to build a church and a mosque for the village of Todi

Governor Inuwa Yahaya has insisted that he would win his reelection bid come 2023 governorship election in Gombe state.

Yahaya who is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state insisted that he is not ‘shaking’ in the contest. According to him, his opponents are not threats to his re-election bid.

He made the assertion in an interview with journalists after his campaign rally in various wards of Billiri local government area of the state, Leadership Newspaper reports.

Governor Inuwa promises to build mosque and church for Todi village.

Source: Facebook

Going further, the governor while at Todi village, promised to build a mosque, church for the ward in response to the request by the residents and to also construct a school, road and bridge in Billiri north which faces erosion, Vanguard Newspaper added.

Ex-Governor Dankwambo’s deputy, northern youth leader, others dump PDP, defect to APC in Gombe

Meanwhile, the former deputy governor of Gombe state, Charles Iliya, defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general election. Iliya was deputy governor to Ibrahim Dankwambo.

He had been a major bedrock to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe South.

Legit.ng gathered that he was unveiled during the commencement of the APC’s re-election campaign.

2023 elections: Youth shot by DSS officer at APC rally in Gombe gets immediate appointment

There was commotion during an All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally in Bojude town of Kwami LGA of Gombe on Sunday, December 18. It was gathered that a bullet from the DSS officer's gun hit Hassan in his leg during a commotion after Governor Yahaya's convoy arrived at the venue of the rally.

Eyewitnesses told the media outfit that the victim was crying in pain and he was in a pool of blood on the ground after the shot, which made the crowd start screaming to the governor in Hausa, "Ba mayi" (we do not support you).

It took the intervention of other DSS officers to calm the situation and return peace to the arena.

