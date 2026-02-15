Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has commissioned a mosque, naming it in honour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s mother

Ayodele's followers have said the event highlighted unity among diverse religious leaders and promoted interfaith cooperation

Ayodele serves as the spiritual leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church in Lagos, where he leads a congregation of worshippers

Oke Afa, Lagos State - Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has commissioned a mosque he built and named it after the mother of President Bola Tinubu, Mrs. Abibatu Mogaji.

According to a statement on Sunday, February 15, signed by Primate Ayodele's media aide, Osho Oluwatosin and obtained by Legit.ng, the commissioning took place during his annual thanksgiving ceremony on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at Oke-Afa, Lagos State.

Primate Elijah Ayodele commissions a mosque in Lagos as photos of the event trend online.

Primate Ayodele commissions Lagos mosque

The event was attended by several dignitaries from the religious, traditional, political, and entertainment sectors, among others.

Among the dignitaries were the Iyaloja-General of Nigeria, Mrs. Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, the daughter of President Tinubu, who was represented by delegates; the governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, represented by his special adviser on islamic matters; delegates of the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar; the House of Representatives member representing Oshodi/Isolo Federal Constituency II, Joe Oke; the chief imam of Ikorodu division, Sheikh Seifudeen Ademoritan Ayinla; the Osolo of Isolo, Oba Isa Abiodun Olakunle; the chairman of Egbe/Idimu Local Council Development Areas (LCDA), Idris Balogun; the chairman of Isolo LCDA, Adebayo Olasoju; and the Eze Ndigbo of Ejigbo, among others.

Ayodele shares reason for mosque construction

Photos of the development are trending on blogs.

Speaking on the mosque commissioning, Primate Ayodele explained that it is simply a house of worship for God and that it was a divine instruction given to him, which he would not dare to go against.

The preacher stated that the mosque would be handed over to a Muslim cleric, whom he presented to the audience during the event, making it clear that he has no interest in the operations of the mosque.

He said:

“Building this mosque isn’t because I want attention or anything from anyone; it was a divine instruction that I cannot ignore. It is a place of worship just as we have churches, and I am not afraid of what anyone might say about this. I am only answerable to God, so whatever anyone says doesn’t matter to me as long as God is pleased with me.”

Why mosque was named after Tinubu's mum

Asked the reason for naming the mosque after President Tinubu’s late mother, Primate Ayodele revealed that it was God who gave him that direction and that he had initially wanted to name it after someone else, but God instructed him to change it.

Muslim worshippers attend the commissioning of the mosque built by Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele.

The newly built mosque in Lagos, commissioned by Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele.

His words:

“People see me as someone who hates Tinubu or as an APC critic, and I think that is why Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu does not respond to our letter of invitation, but it does not matter. I named it not because I want Tinubu to give me an appointment or anything at all. I initially wanted to name it Folawiyo (Wahab) Mosque, but God said no. God chose the name. If anyone likes, they can condemn me; I don’t care. We have done it already.”

