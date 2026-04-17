The Ogun State Police summoned nine Ijebu-Ode kingmakers over bribery allegations in the new ruler selection

Kingmaker Chief Abimbola Okenla voices displeasure over frequent police invitations and distractions

Governor Dapo Abiodun urged to allow kingmakers to finish selecting the next Awujale of Ijebu land

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Abeokuta, Ogun State - No fewer than nine Ijebu-Ode kingmakers have been summoned to appear at the Ogun State Police Command headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

The kingmakers were invited over allegations of bribery and financial inducement in connection with the selection of a new Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebu land.

Legit.ng reports that late the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, passed away at the age of 91 on July 13, 2025.

Late Oba Adetona was reported to be one of the long-serving traditional rulers in Nigeria, as he was on the throne for 62 years.

This is the second time the police will be summoning the nine kingmakers.

As reported by The Punch, a top police source who pleaded anonymity disclosed this on Friday, April 17, 2026.

“The nine kingmakers have been told to come to the police command headquarters at Eleweran on Monday and Tuesday. The invite is still on the allegations of financial inducement, that much I can say.”

The source said four of the kingmakers were directed to appear on Monday, April 21, while the other five were invited for Tuesday, April 22.

One of the kingmakers, Chief Abimbola Okenla, the Kakanfo of Ijebu land, who confirmed the police invitation, expressed displeasure over the summons.

“None of us is happy with this frequent invitation by the security agencies over unfounded allegations. The people of Ijebu land are not equally happy about it because it is more of a distraction.”

Okenla urged Governor Dapo Abiodun to allow the kingmakers to complete the assignment of picking the next Awujale of Ijebu land without any further delay.

Awujale: DSS takes action as kingmakers cancel event

Recall that Awujale Kingmakers Council cancelled their meet-and-greet event, directing nominees to the Department of State Services (DSS) office.

The kingmakers said nominees must report to the DSS office by January 21, 2026, for compliance with the new directive.

The council then expressed apologies for the inconvenience caused by the change in arrangements.

Read more stories on Awujale stool:

Court finally gives verdict on Awujale saga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that an Ogun state High Court dismissed an application by KWAM 1 seeking to halt the selection process of a new Awujale.

KWAM 1 had asked the court to halt the selection process pending the hearing of his application on the matter.

However, Justice A. A. Omoniyi of the court, in his ruling, said the application lacked merit and issued a fresh order.

Source: Legit.ng