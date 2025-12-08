The race to inherit the Awujale stool has heated up with KWAM 1 publicly declaring his intention on stage

In a video, the Fuji music star, during a live performance, confirmed his intention as he responded to critics

He also called on the spirit of the late Awujale to rise and reveal what is hidden, stirring reactions from Nigerians

Famous Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde, professionally known as KWAM 1 or K1 De Ultimate, has publicly declared interest in the Awujale throne on stage.

In a video that surfaced on social media on Sunday, December 7, KWAM 1, while performing live on stage, confirmed his interest in becoming the next Awujale of Ijebu land, in Ogun state.

The Fuji star also responded to claims that he was not from the ruling family.

According to the singer, the late Awujale would not have crowned him the head of all princes of Ijebu land (Olori Omoba) if he was not from a ruling house.

He also called on the spirit of the late Awujale Oba Sikiru Kayọde Adetona to rise and reveal what is hidden.

Recall that the singer made his intention to ascend the ancestral stool known in a letter addressed to the Fusengbuwa Ruling House on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

The 68-year-old, who traced his eligibility to his royal lineage of the Jadiara line of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House in Agunsebi Quarters, cited his 50 years of cultural advocacy through his music.

Legit.ng also reported that the Ijebu-Ode royal family took a firm stance on KWAM's intention.

According to Abdulateef Owoyemi, chairman of the Fusengbuwa ruling house, declaring interest in the throne was only the first step. Every aspirant must complete a royal lineage data form detailing at least seven generations of ancestry.

He noted that only those who successfully establish verifiable royal roots will be considered.

The video of KWAM 1 publicly making his intention to be the next Awujale is below:

Reactions to KWAM 1's public declaration

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

OlaVibesHotTake commented:

"ok use politics run…."

Sxnti said:

"Alhaji please now.. Who will sing for us if you become the new King."

awayemicheal wrote:

"Lmao Orishirishi My own be say , if he used his network and contacts to secure the crown, shey him go still deh sing ? wani awujale is coming to play at my daughter’s naming ceremony."

ThatMrAkanbi commented:

"This is actually funny to watch . Even the guy's face behind him says it all."

davidodami said:

“KWAM1 wan turn Awujale? Make una tell us: beggar wey dey sing for beer parlour don ever climb Yoruba throne before? If Fuji king fit become real king, tomorrow na Pure Water seller go dey wear crown for Oyo. Ijebu say NO to razz coronation abeg!"

Sholisea commented:

"This is going to be a lonnnggggg film."

Skdgreat said:

"Kare Wasiu, the only Prince from 2 royal houses of Ijebu, Akobi Fidipote , last born Fusegbuwa ruling houses."

morolaoluwa wrote:

"K1 becoming Awujale is not a good idea. Who will give us all this sonorous rendition of fuji music? abi Kabiesi will still be doing shows?"

letthepoorkiss said:

"Gaslighting the dead people are crazy."

Adedoyin Owala commented:

"He’s just joking around it. He can’t be crowned unless and IF they ignore the normal ritual rights."

oladev1 commented:

"Who go sing for APC campaign?"

