An Ogun State High Court sitting in Ijebu-Ode has declined to approve the request of the popular Fuji musician, Otunba Wasiu Olasunkanmi Ayinde, also known as KWAM 1, in a suit seeking to stop the selection process of the next Awujale, the paramount ruler of Ijebuland.

Recall that the Fuji star was from the Fidipote ruling house. He had filed the suit before the trial court, challenging the committee set up for the installation process of the new Awujale. He questioned why it was only the Fusengbuwa ruling house that should produce the next Awujale.

Why KWAM 1 filed suit against Abiodun, others

KWAM 1 had filed the suit against Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Otunba Lateef Owoyemi, the chairman of the Fusengbuwa ruling house, at the trial court sitting in Ijebu-Ode. In his prayer, he asked the court to stop the process until the matter was addressed by the court.

In the suit number HC3/238/2025, other defendants are the state commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, the chairman of the Ijebu-Ode local government, the secretary to the Ijebu-Ode local government and the chairman of the Awujale Interregnum Administrative Council.

However, according to The Guardian, Justice A. A. Omoniyi of the court, in his ruling on the matter, said that the application did not have merit and declined to grant the interim injunction to halt the process of selecting a new Awujale in Ijebuland on Monday, December 23.

While the court denied the injunction by KWAM 1, it ordered that the hearing should be accelerated, and the case has been scheduled for a hearing on January 14, 2026.

KWAM 1 faults the Awujale selection process

According to the KWAM 1, the succession process of a new Awujale was against the state's chieftaincy law and also violates his constitutional rights.

However, a few days after the suit was filed, the state government cancelled the ongoing selection process for a new Awujale. This was confirmed by Prof. Fassy Yusuf, the vice chairman of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House. He added that the decision was to restart the process, because of identified procedural errors that could lead to further litigation

His statement reads in part:

“The government wants to strictly adhere to the provisions of the Obas and Chiefs Law regarding the installation of the Awujale.”

