Several residents of Ikoyi-Ile were shot during a clash linked to a disputed visit by the Soun of Ogbomoso

Community groups had earlier rejected the planned town hall meeting, citing absence of a traditional ruler to host the monarch

The monarch later postponed the visit following security advice, while injured residents recounted scenes of chaos

Tension has gripped Ikoyi-Ile, a popular ancient town in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo state after several residents were shot during a clash linked to a controversial planned visit by the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, Orumogee III, on Tuesday, April 14.

Residents said the violence followed opposition to a proposed town hall meeting by the monarch.

Several residents of Ikoyi-Ile were shot during a clash linked to a disputed visit by the Soun of Ogbomoso. Photo: Soun of Ogbomoso

Source: UGC

The community had earlier expressed dissatisfaction with the plan, citing the current absence of a traditional ruler in the town as the historically prestigious Onikoyi stool is still vacant after the demise of the former king, Oba Yekini Oladipupo.

Ikoyi residents protest Ghandi's planned visit

In a series of open letters issued by different indigene groups, residents argued that protocol requires a host community’s traditional ruler to formally invite and receive visiting monarchs.

They said any visit without such a process amounted to a blatant overreach, Nigerian Tribune reported.

The letters were reportedly sent to the state Ministry of Chieftaincy Affairs, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services, and the office of Seyi Makinde.

Despite the warnings, tensions escalated in the town, culminating in gunfire that left multiple residents injured.

Protesters insist only after a traditional ruler has been installed could the Soun visit. Photo: FB/Soun,Ikoyi-Ile

Source: Facebook

Residents describe chaotic scenes

Speaking to Legit.ng, a youth leader, Raheem Hameed, alleged that those involved in the shooting were linked to the monarch’s camp.

"There is no doubt that the gun-wielding invaders were either actors of the Ogbomoso king or his loyalists in traditional council.

About 20 of our men were shot at, a few were badly wounded and some others were moderately injured.

We were practically removing bullet with hands from people's bodies", he said.

Videos circulating on social media appear to show injured individuals, with some bleeding heavily as others attempted to assist them.

Monarch postpones planned engagement

In response to the backlash, Oba Ghandi announced that the planned meeting would no longer go ahead as scheduled.

He said the decision followed advice from security agencies concerned about a possible breakdown of law and order.

The monarch said the move should not be seen as a cowardly retreat.

In a widely circulating video, he said:

"I intended to join my people in Iluju town to then proceed to Ikoyi-Ile for the town hall meeting. But I heard some people have brought in some individuals to cause violence.

What they want to do is cause issues and put it on my head. For that reason, we would not be proceeding with the meeting. We will communicate another date in due time."

He maintained that his intentions were focused on development and expressed surprise at the reaction from the community. He also indicated that the engagement could be rescheduled at a later date.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the reported shooting, and it remains unclear whether any arrests have been made.

Bandits storm national park service in Oyo

Earlier in another story, Legit.ng reported that five operatives of the National Park Service stationed in Oloka, Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State were killed late Tuesday night after gunmen stormed their post around 9pm.

Some of the officers were shot at, and others burned to death. The bandits then packed their weapons before fleeing into the forest.

Source: Legit.ng