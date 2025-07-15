There was a mild tension during the final funeral rites of the late Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Kayode Adetona who died at the age of 91

The drama began after personnel of the Nigerian Army asked traditionalists believed to be members of the Osugbo cult to leave the venue of the ceremony, and the reason has emerged

Eminent Nigerians who trooped into the residence to bid the late monarch a final farewell included the former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Dangote, among others

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

In a significant twist of events, soldiers, on Monday, July 14, barred traditionalists believed to be members of the Osugbo cult from the Muslim funeral held for the late Awujale of Ijebu land, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Adetona, was buried according to Islamic rites amid tight security in Ogun state on Monday, July 14. Photo credit: @Mr_JAGs

Source: Twitter

The presence of cult members at the funeral caused some apprehension, but people around began shouting at them, while soldiers took control of the situation and escorted the traditionalists out of the royal father’s residence.

Legit.ng reported that the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, was laid to rest at his private residence in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state.

Adetona's burial was held in strict adherence to tradition and privacy, as he was reportedly interred according to traditional rites in a solemn ceremony.

Awujale's burial: Why traditionalists were barred

As reported by The Punch, traditionalists in the state had rejected the Oba and Chiefs Law of 2021, which stipulated that traditional rulers could be buried according to their religious disposition.

The traditionalists opposed the provision of the law, arguing that to preserve tradition, royal fathers must be buried according to the established tradition.

Traditionalists, who arrived in large numbers to take over Awujale's funeral rites were barred by soldiers. Photo credit: @Mr_JAGs

Source: Twitter

In a twist, moves by the Osugbo cult member on Monday, who arrived in large numbers ostensibly to perform the age-long traditional rites and take over the funeral, were rebuffed.

As reports disclosed that the late monarch, was reportedly instrumental to the amendment of the law in the state.

However, they were asked to leave the venue by security operatives that included personnel of the .

Oba Adetona, who reigned for 65 years, died on Sunday, July 13, 2025, joined his ancestors at the age of 91 years.

He was buried beside his late father in what appeared like a family mausoleum where his mum was also buried.

Osinbajo, Osoba, Dangote, others pay last respects

Among the dignitaries present at the burial were Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state, former Governor Gbenga Daniel of the state, immediate past Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos. Also in attendance were in richest African man and Nigerian billionaire, Aliko Dangote and veteran fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as K1 D Ultimate.

Also present for the funeral rites were the Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, wife of the Ogun State Governor, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, Senator Solomon Adeola representing Ogun West senatorial district and his Ogun Central counterpart, Senator Salisu Shuaib, among others.

See more photos below;

Read more about the death of prominent Nigerians

How Kano billionaire Aminu Dantata was buried

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Aminu Dantata, Nigerian elder statesman and Kano billionaire, who died in the early hours on Saturday, June 28, was laid to rest in Medina, Saudi Arabia.

The burial of the late billionaire was accompanied by Aliko Dangote, the richest man in Africa, who also led the body from Abu Shabi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng