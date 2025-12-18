Ogun State Government Cancels Awujale Selection Process, Reason Emerges

The Ogun State Government has cancelled the ongoing process to select a new Awujale of Ijebuland

Officials said the suspension followed procedural errors discovered during a meeting with stakeholders

The Fusengbuwa Ruling House has been directed to restart the exercise in line with state chieftaincy laws

The Ogun State Government has cancelled the ongoing selection process for the enthronement of a new Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland.

The stool became vacant following the death of Oba Sikiru Adetona in July at the age of 91, after a remarkable 65-year reign.

Government withdraws directive to ruling house

In a letter dated December 2, 2025, signed by the Secretary to the Ijebu Ode Local Government Area, Oke Adebanjo, the Fusengbuwa Ruling House was initially directed to produce the next Awujale within 14 days.

According to ChannelsTV, acting on the directive, the ruling house began the process, which reportedly attracted about 60 princes, and scheduled Monday, December 15, for the screening of aspirants.

Meeting with government halts process

The process was suspended after a meeting between representatives of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House, the Awujale Interregnum Administration Committee, and the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ganiyu Hamzat.

The meeting, held at the commissioner’s office on Tuesday, was aimed at ensuring compliance with Ogun State’s chieftaincy laws.

Prof. Fassy Yusuf, Vice Chairman of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House, confirmed the development in a telephone conversation with Channels Television. He explained that the government directed the ruling house to restart the entire process due to procedural errors that could lead to litigation.

Stakeholders emphasise adherence to chieftaincy laws

Yusuf stressed that the intervention was not unusual, noting that all stakeholders were committed to following the 2021 Obas and Chiefs Law of Ogun State and the 1957 chieftaincy declaration governing the Awujale stool.

“The meeting with the government was to ensure that everything falls in place. The government wants us to strictly adhere to the provisions of the Obas and Chiefs Law regarding the installation of the Awujale,” Yusuf said.

He added: “So, very soon, we are going to receive another letter from the local government and begin the process afresh. The earlier letter, which gave the ruling house 14 days to submit candidates, has been withdrawn.

The family will meet, review the situation, and take it from there. We have to follow the guidelines laid down by the government.”

Government denies interference claims

A senior government official, who attended the meeting but requested anonymity, confirmed the suspension of the process. The official dismissed claims of interference, explaining that the meeting was convened solely to correct errors in how the process was initiated.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the meeting was not about government interference, as some people want to believe,” the source said. “It was about ensuring that the right thing is done in accordance with the law.”

