A Nigerian doctor died after delivering triplets at a hospital in Bayelsa State following birth complications

Her brother of the deceased shared emotional details of her final moments, describing how her condition worsened despite medical efforts

The late doctor, a registrar and NMA member, left behind her husband and newborn triplets, sparking widespread condolences

During a conversation with Legit.ng, the brother disclosed that the deceased underwent an IVF pregnancy.

A Nigerian medical doctor, Dr Ere Siana Sintei Ogbachie, has sadly passed away after giving birth to triplets at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH) in Bayelsa state.

Her death was announced by her brother, Meshack N. Sintei, in a heartbreaking post shared on Facebook, where he recounted the final moments leading to her passing.

A Nigerian doctor sadly passes on after giving birth to triplets. Photo credit: Meshack N. Sintei, Ere Siana Sintei Ogbachi/Facebook

Source: UGC

Doctor dies after childbirth complications

According to the family, the doctor successfully delivered her triplets in a hospital in Bayelsa state. However, complications reportedly arose shortly after delivery, forcing doctors to move her to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for urgent medical attention.

Despite efforts by medical professionals to stabilise her condition, she eventually passed away in the early hours of April 14, 2026.

Brother of deceased doctor recounts final moments

In his emotional tribute, her brother described how the family watched helplessly as doctors battled to save her life.

He wrote:

“We watched her struggling to live, we watched her gasping for breath… and then all of a sudden, the SpO2 machine in the ICU began dropping from 70 to 50 and then to 0. It was at this point I knew the inevitable had come.”

He added that she died at exactly 2:45 a.m., noting that her passing was a painful loss to the family.

Nigerian woman dies during childbirth. Photo credit: Meshack N. Sintei, Ere Siana Sintei Ogbachi/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The grieving brother described his sister as a fighter who held on till the very end, stating that her death marked a huge loss for the family.

“A generation has been lost… the Sintei family mourns,” he wrote.

Until her death, Dr Ogbachie was a registrar at NDUTH, a member of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), and an alumna of the Niger Delta University.

She was also a wife and a new mother to triplets.

During a conversation with Legit.ng, the deceased brother, he said:

"All I can say is that it was an IVF Pregnancy that came with associated risks and complications."

See the brother's emotional post below:

Reactions to death of doctor with triplets

Some of the comments are below.

Headman Jotex Eteimodei said:

"Death is inevitable. My heartfelt condolences to you and your family. May her gentle soul rest in the bosom of the Lord."

Godspower Anthony Ekpulu commented:

"This is heartbreaking reading through. I feel your pains and those of the entire family, deeply. Pls and pls, be strong and accept my deepest condolences. The Lord will comfort you and all the bereaved! It’s well!"

Doubara, Sunday Lewis, wrote:

"So Sad may God Almighty comfort the entire family! It is well."

Deborah Gesinimi Kingsley commented:

"This is so heartbreaking, may the Holy Spirit comfort the family."

Pregnant woman dies after refusing blood transfusion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman has reportedly died due to alleged negligence at a hospital where she went to deliver her baby.

The story was posted on Facebook by a man who alleged that the woman needed a blood transfusion, but the hospital refused to do it.

Source: Legit.ng