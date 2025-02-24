A mother has left social media users in awe after sharing an adorable video of her triplet babies dressed up for school

In the video, the three beautiful girls who looked so identical were seen posing for the camera before heading out to school

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to gush over their beauty

A mother's heartwarming video showing her triplet daughters heading to school has captured the attention of netizens.

The clip, which quickly went viral, captured the trio's excitement and beauty as they posed for the camera.

Identical triplets head out to school

Shared by @triplets.bellas on TikTok, the video captured the identical sisters striking a pose for the camera, dressed in their neat school uniforms.

According to the proud mother, her children were born into the Igbo tribe from Okija, Anambra state, precisely.

Their cute smiles and sparkling eyes stole the show, and it was clear that they were ready to take on any academic challenge in school.

The video sparked lots of comments and compliments from social media users, who couldn't get enough of the triplets' beauty.

Many praised their identical features, while others admired their confidence and aura depicted in the video. Their bond was also evident, even through the screen.

Reactions trail video of triplet girls

The video was posted on the TikTok app where it was met with appreciation and admiration.

It was a heartwarming reminder of the joys of childhood and the importance of capturing life's precious moments.

@AsiaN TiGEr said:

"Okija and triplets 5&6."

@king said:

"I didn't waste time to hit the follow button, my okija sisters."

@MACC NOBLE said:

"Okija OMG I owe u a follow abeg okija get fine babes normal."

@nwobabenjamin3 said:

"If you dey feed one and told her to go call her sisters and they came together, abeg how will you know the one that has eaten?"

@shugoonline reacted:

"My mind is telling me my future wife is here and she needs airtime baby which network?"

@Tattoedaad86 said:

"The problem now is I paid for one pride till now I never know the one I paid her bride price ooo."

@ArcDonShaddy stated:

"Cuties pretty princesses I pray you all grow in God's grace and wisdom in Jesus name Amen."

@olusiji said:

"Ur state always has triplets. Anambra people."

@MISS NANCY said:

"Thank you Jesus amen amen dear amen lord amen amen amen amen lord bless amen amen."

@mezienwa said:

"Lord give me my own miracle twins babies this year in Jesus name Amen and Amen."

@pounds $ dollars commented:

"Ooh lord bless me with this kind angel they so lovely a video for me please."

@chrisenkyy said:

"Omo the beautofull ones aer not born no be where this ones dey i see i don beleav o."

@Aboma added:

"Chai na identicals o. God abeg u go know how u go take do am o even if na outside match I go make they enter."

Watch the video here:

Pretty mum and her triplets go viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother posted a heartwarming video showing the moment she took her triplet babies to a supermarket.

According to the mother, she caught the attention of many people who couldn't stop staring at her and her babies.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng