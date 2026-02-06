A female doctor who relocated to the United Kingdom has reflected on her life-changing decision and compared the pay in Nigeria and her current base

She mentioned her annual pay when she practised in Nigeria, noting that she was sad and tired at the time before she decided to relocate

Appreciating her career growth, she disclosed that her basic salary as a doctor working in the UK is £52k (N96.6 million)

Dr Monica, a Nigerian doctor who migrated to the UK, has taken to social media to reflect on her career growth and the impact of her relocation decision.

She compared her annual salary in Nigeria to what she currently earns as a medic in the UK.

A doctor who moved to the UK says she was tired and sad while working in Nigeria. Photo Credit: @lifewithmoneeka

Source: TikTok

"Girl bossed so hard in 2 years, I went from a sad doctor in Nigeria with an annual salary of £1200 (N2.2 million) to a doctor in the UK earning £52k (N96.6 million) as basic salary," words layered on her TikTok video read.

Doctor reflects on her relocation move

Dr Monica said she made an early decision to leave Nigeria for a health system where her time, work and skills would be respected, noting that the Nigerian system undervalues doctors.

She added that she was intentional about her goal to relocate from her first year in medical school, and her determination paid off.

"From a tired doctor with big dreams to a UK doctor living them. Growth looks good on me. Being born and raised in a system where doctors are undervalued, I made an early decision to seek a health system where my work, time, and skills would be respected.

"From my 100 level in medical school, I started intentionally working towards that goal—step by step, even when it felt far away. I’ll be sharing my relocation journey in detail to inspire and guide anyone who feels stuck or unseen. If I can do it, so can you."

Dr Monica says doctors in Nigeria are undervalued. Photo Credit: @lifewithmoneeka

Source: TikTok

Reactions trail UK-based doctor's testimony

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the doctor's testimony below:

Tz said:

"UK is lucky to have you in reality."

Dixienormous said:

"And no jobs for UK doctors."

Marty said:

"Nigerians needed you."

Chai and Chat said:

"Love that for you."

Barbechi said:

"Pls nah, let me drop azza."

Michelle baker -18 said:

"Go to US or Canada."

petrainthejungle said:

"Happy for you, don't misunderstand me, but you're still draining Nigeria of urgently needed doctors."

Source: Legit.ng