Nigeria’s Federal Government has released a sanctioned list of individuals accused of financing or supporting terrorism

The names span ISWAP, Boko Haram, and ANSARU networks, with convictions recorded both locally and abroad

These designations reveal the complex financial and logistical channels sustaining extremist groups across Nigeria and beyond

The Nigerian government has sanctioned several individuals for their alleged roles in financing or supporting terrorist organisations.

These sanctions, recorded in March 2024 and November 2022, highlight the networks behind groups such as ISWAP, Boko Haram, and ANSARU.

Nigeria sanctions terrorism financiers as ISWAP and Boko Haram networks operate across borders. Photo credit: Audu MARTE / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Below are the key names and the reasons for their designation as published by NigSac in the details section.

Abdulkarim Ohida – ISWAP Senior Commander

Abdulkarim Ohida is identified as a senior commander (Quaid) of ISWAP Okene. He is suspected of involvement in the St. Francis Catholic Church attack in Owo, Ondo State on June 5, 2022, and the Kuje Correctional Centre attack in Abuja on July 5, 2022.

Mohammed Sani – ANSARU Member and IED Expert

Born on March 13, 1987, Mohammed Sani is linked to ANSARU, a group associated with Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb. He trained under Muktar Belmokhtar, also known as “One Eyed,” and specialised in clandestine communication codes and improvised explosive devices. He escaped from Kuje Correctional Centre in July 2022 and remains at large.

Abdurrahman Abdurrahman – ISWAP Commander

Abdurrahman Abdurrahman is another senior commander of ISWAP Okene. The group, originally a Boko Haram wing, re‑aligned with ISWAP after 2016. He is suspected of involvement in attacks across the Federal Capital Territory and South West Nigeria, including the Owo church attack.

Fatima Ovayioza Ishaq – Financial Courier

Born on May 5, 1999, Fatima Ishaq is accused of acting as a financial courier for ISWAP Okene. She allegedly disbursed funds to widows and wives of terrorist fighters. Her contact details and addresses in Kaduna were included in the sanction records.

Tukur Muhammad Mamu – Ransom payment facilitator

Tukur Mamu, born November 15, 1973, is accused of handling ransom payments totalling over $200,000 in support of ISWAP terrorists. These payments were linked to the release of hostages from the Abuja‑Kaduna train attack.

Yusuf Ghazali – Major fund transfer agent

Yusuf Ghazali allegedly transferred millions of naira to convicted terrorists between 2015 and 2018. He reportedly owned businesses in the UAE that facilitated the transfer of funds from Dubai to Nigeria.

Muhammad Lawan Sani – Financial Associate

Born December 21, 1976, Muhammad Lawan Sani is linked to transactions worth tens of millions of naira with convicted terrorists and ISWAP leaders between 2014 and 2017.

Abubakar Adamu Muhammad (Yellow) – Large‑scale financier

Abubakar Yellow had inflows of ₦61.4 billion and outflows of ₦51.7 billion from his accounts. Between 2016 and 2017, he transferred ₦42.3 million to convicted terrorists and received ₦5 million in return.

Sallamudeen Abdullahi Hassan – Crypto and scam operator

Born May 19, 1994, Sallamudeen Hassan is described as a top ISWAP member. He allegedly coordinated finances through cryptocurrency and online scams, including dating fraud and COVID‑19 palliative scams in the USA.

Adamu Ishak – Logistics provider

Adamu Ishak, born December 28, 1985, is accused of buying land and property in Jigawa and Kaduna States to support ISWAP operations.

Hassana Oyiza Isah – ISWAP wives’ payment handler

Born September 23, 1992, Hassana Isah is the wife of Abdulkareem Musa (aka Abu Khalid/Abu Aiman). She allegedly received money from ISWAP and distributed it to the wives of ISWAP fighters.

Abdulkareem Musa – ISWAP commander

Born February 10, 1975, Abdulkareem Musa is described as a top commander of ISWAP cells in central and southern Nigeria. He previously managed a bakery owned by ISWAP in Okene, Kogi State, before being jailed in 2011.

Umar Abdullahi – Grain merchant and logistics provider

Born December 9, 1968, Umar Abdullahi is a grain merchant in Kano State and reportedly oversees ISWAP’s farm in Doma, Kebbi State. He is considered a top logistics provider for the group.

Abdurrahman Musa Ado – Boko Haram financier

Born April 23, 1984, Abdurrahman Musa Ado was convicted by the Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal on April 17, 2019. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for collecting money in Dubai and sending it to Boko Haram in Nigeria.

Bashir Ali Yusuf – Boko Haram financier

Born July 8, 1984, Bashir Ali Yusuf was convicted alongside others in Abu Dhabi on April 17, 2019. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for collaborating with Boko Haram by transferring funds from Dubai to Nigeria.

Ibrahim Ali Alhassan – Boko Haram financier

Born January 31, 1981, Ibrahim Ali Alhassan was also convicted in Abu Dhabi on April 17, 2019. He received a 10‑year prison sentence for financing Boko Haram through money transfers from Dubai.

Muhammad Ibrahim Isah – Boko Haram/ISWAP member

Born January 1, 1989, Muhammad Ibrahim Isah was convicted in Abu Dhabi on April 17, 2019. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for collecting terrorist funds in Dubai to support Boko Haram in Nigeria.

Salihu Yusuf Adamu – Boko Haram/ISWAP member

Born August 23, 1990, Salihu Yusuf Adamu was convicted in Abu Dhabi on April 17, 2019. He was sentenced to life imprisonment for collecting terrorist funds in Dubai to support Boko Haram.

Surajo Abubakar Muhammad – Boko Haram member

Born January 5, 1978, Surajo Abubakar Muhammad was convicted in Abu Dhabi on April 17, 2019. He was sentenced to life imprisonment for facilitating and transporting money from Dubai to Nigeria for Boko Haram.

Fannami Alhaji Bukar – Boko Haram member

Fannami Bukar was convicted in Abu Dhabi on November 8, 2022, for membership of Boko Haram, terrorism financing, and providing training and support to the group.

ISWAP commanders manage logistics and ransom payments while financing extremist operations. Photo credit: ArmyHQ/x

Source: Twitter

List of 12 Nigerian companies financing terrorism in 2026

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has published an updated list of Nigerian companies and enterprises sanctioned for terrorism financing in 2026. This announcement is part of ongoing efforts to combat terrorism financing and strengthen national security. See the list here.

Source: Legit.ng