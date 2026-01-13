The trial of five men accused of the June 5, 2022 attack on Saint Francis Catholic Church in Owo continued with chilling witness testimonies

A prosecution witness identified two defendants as active participants in the deadly assault that left dozens dead and many injured

Another survivor recounted how explosives caused severe injuries, while confirming that 41 worshippers were killed during the attack

The second prosecution witness in the trial of five men accused of carrying out the June 5, 2022 attack on Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, identified two of the defendants as participants in the assault.

According to Dailytrust, the Department of State Services (DSS) is prosecuting Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza (25 years), Al Qasim Idris (20 years), Jamiu Abdulmalik (26 years), Abdulhaleem Idris (25 years) and Momoh Otuho Abubakar (47 years).

Led in evidence by prosecuting lawyer, Adedayo Adedipe (SAN), the witness, whose identity was protected and labelled SSB, pointed out Qasim Idris (second defendant) and Abdulhaleem Idris (fourth defendant) as those he saw among the attackers.

Witness gave details of attack

The witness said the attack took place during mass held in commemoration of the Feast of the Pentecost. He explained:

“We were having our normal mass in the church, just about the time the church was closing, we heard a gun shot outside the church compound. So, we were wondering what was happening. We heard another gunshot at the gate, then there was pandemonium in the church. Everybody was running helter skelter and asking what was happening.”

He added that sporadic shooting followed inside the compound and explosives were later detonated. He said he saw one of the attackers beckoning another forward and identified him as the second defendant. He further stated that the fourth defendant was the one carrying a bag when the attackers were about leaving the church premises.

The witness told the court that more than 40 people were killed while many others sustained injuries. He confirmed that he had earlier given a statement to the DSS in Akure, which was admitted in evidence.

Third prosecution witness shared experience

The third prosecution witness, a female identified as SSC, also gave her account of the attack. She said she was in the church when gunshots rang out and described how she sustained injuries to her left leg after a dynamite exploded beside her.

She explained:

“I was confused and did not know what was happening until an old woman sitting beside me was killed. I was still confused and seated down when the choir president came from the choir gallery and grab me up and we ran towards the alter. At the alter, I met brother Chinedu Ojukwu, who help me to lie down on the floor.”

She told the court that her leg had been operated on four times and skin grafted, with an iron currently inside the leg. She also revealed that her younger cousin, aged two, was killed during the attack.

The witness said 41 people died instantly while over 100 others were injured. She explained that she got the figure from an obituary magazine printed on the day of the burial. The matter was adjourned till January 14 for continuation of trial.

