The Nigerian Army rejected rumours of an attack on Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah's residence and the Sokoto Cathedral

The Catholic Diocese of Sokoto confirmed the safety of church premises amid false social media claims

Army assured Sokoto residents of secure Easter celebrations with 'enhanced security measures in place'

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counterinsurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

Sokoto, Sokoto State - The Nigerian Army, 8 Division, Sokoto, has dismissed a viral social media report alleging an attack on the residence of Matthew Kukah, Catholic bishop of the Sokoto diocese, and the state's Catholic Cathedral.

As reported on Sunday, April 5, by The Punch, the Nigerian Army, in a statement issued on Saturday, April 4, by its Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 8 Division, Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, described the report as unfounded and misleading.

Nigerian Army denies reports of attacks on Bishop Matthew Kukah’s residence and Sokoto Catholic Cathedral. Photo credit: HQ Nigerian Army, Abuja

Source: UGC

Vanguard also noted the Army's rebuttal.

The statement read:

“The attention of the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army and Sector 2, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, has been drawn to a misleading social media post.

“The post falsely reported an armed attack on the residence of Bishop Matthew Kukah, the Bishop of the Sokoto Catholic Diocese, as well as the Sokoto Catholic Cathedral.

“We categorically debunk these unfounded claims as there was no such attack in Sokoto State."

The Army added that Kukah’s residence and the Cathedral remain safe, noting that the bishop is currently carrying out his Easter duties without disruption.

Army assures peaceful Easter celebration

Furthermore, the Army assured residents that adequate security measures had been put in place to ensure a peaceful Easter celebration across its area of responsibility.

The federal government had declared Monday, April 6 (Easter Monday), 2026, as a public holiday for the Easter celebration. Easter Sunday itself is today, Sunday, April 5.

Osoba said the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with other security agencies, remained committed to the safety of residents across the state.

Nigerian Army officials guarantee the safety of residents of Sokoto and citizens in other states amid Easter celebrations. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Sokoto Diocese debunks false attack claim

In the same vein, the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto dismissed the report alleging an attack on its Cathedral, describing it as misleading and false.

In a statement issued by Pascal Salifu, the director of communications of the Diocese, the church said the video accompanying the claim began circulating after the murder of Deborah Yakubu in May 2022.

The statement added:

“This is the work of persons committed to causing havoc in society. We wish to inform the general public that the information is totally false. The Bishop’s residence, the Cathedral, and the Catholic Pastoral Centre in Sokoto remain safe, intact and fully operational."

The diocese also conveyed Bishop Kukah’s Easter goodwill message to the faithful and residents, wishing them a joyful celebration.

Easter 2026 is one of the most important festivals in Christianity. It commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ and symbolises hope, renewal, and new beginnings. The festival carries deep spiritual meaning while also bringing families and communities together in celebration.

Read more on Bishop Kukah:

Pope Leo gives Kukah appointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pope Leo XIV appointed Bishop Kukah to a prominent position in the Vatican City.

The Nigerian cleric will serve as a Member of the Council of the Dicastery for Integral Human Development, a body responsible for shaping the Catholic Church’s teachings on global issues such as the environment, human rights, migration, and human development.

Source: Legit.ng