Troops killed 18 terrorists, arrested 37 suspects and rescued nine kidnapped victims during coordinated operations across several states

Soldiers recovered an AK-47 rifle, mortar bombs, RPG bombs and ammunition while arresting a suspected kidnapper during operations in Borno and Yobe

Troops repelled attacks, neutralised gunmen and disrupted kidnapping and criminal networks in Cross River, Edo, Benue, Sokoto, Kaduna, Delta and Zamfara

The Nigerian Army says its troops have killed 18 terrorists and arrested 37 suspects during coordinated security operations carried out across several states in the past 24 hours.

According to the military, the intelligence-driven missions also resulted in the rescue of nine kidnapped victims and the recovery of arms, ammunition and other logistics believed to belong to criminal and terrorist groups.

Within 24 hours, Nigerian troops eliminate 18 terrorists and apprehend 37 suspects in operations across several states. Photo credit: X/@HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Military authorities via X said the operations were conducted across various theatres as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle armed groups and disrupt their activities nationwide.

Operations in north-east yield weapons and arrests

In the north-east theatre, troops conducting follow-up operations after a recent attack on a military formation in Goniri, in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno state, reportedly found the bodies of nine terrorists along escape routes used by the attackers.

During the operation, soldiers recovered one AK-47 rifle, two 60mm mortar bombs, two rocket-propelled grenade bombs and nine belts of assorted ammunition.

In a separate operation in Damaturu Local Government Area of Yobe state, troops working alongside local hunters carried out a cordon-and-search mission which led to the arrest of a suspected kidnapper. An AK-47 rifle and an empty magazine were also recovered during the exercise.

Troops repel attack in Cross River

Elsewhere, soldiers responding to a distress call during a communal disturbance in Obubra Local Government Area of Cross River state were reportedly attacked by armed men while returning from the assignment.

The troops repelled the assault and killed four of the gunmen, restoring calm to the area.

Similarly, troops conducting an ambush operation in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State encountered insurgents, killing two of them while others fled the scene.

Kidnap syndicates targeted in Edo and Benue

In Edo state, soldiers involved in operations against kidnapping groups killed three suspected kidnappers along the Ijon River area of Etsako West Local Government Area. Communication devices and other items were recovered from the suspects.

Meanwhile, troops deployed under Operation Whirl Stroke in Benue State rescued five kidnapped victims during a patrol based on intelligence. One suspected collaborator was also arrested.

Security raids disrupt logistics networks

Security operations in other parts of the country also resulted in multiple arrests and the seizure of items suspected to support criminal activities.

In Sokoto state, troops arrested 15 suspects and recovered nine motorcycles as well as several jerrycans of fuel believed to be intended for terrorist logistics.

Joint raids carried out with other security agencies in Kaduna state led to the arrest of four suspects at identified criminal hideouts.

In Delta state, troops apprehended four suspected armed robbers and six individuals alleged to be involved in drug peddling.

Meanwhile, soldiers in Zamfara State intercepted an attempt to smuggle weapons, recovering an AK-47 rifle, a magazine and ammunition. Two suspects believed to be recipients of the weapons were arrested.

Army reiterates commitment to national security

The Nigerian Army said the latest operations demonstrate its determination to safeguard communities and weaken the networks of armed groups operating across the country.

In a 24-hour nationwide crackdown, Nigerian troops kill 18 terrorists and arrest 37 suspects across multiple states. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

“The Nigerian Army remains resolute in its determination to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Nigeria.

“These operational gains underscore the military’s sustained efforts to dismantle terrorist networks, disrupt criminal enterprises and safeguard communities across the country," the military stated.

The Army also urged members of the public to support ongoing security operations by sharing credible information with relevant agencies.

Troops kill Boko Haram/ISWAP commander

A commander of the Boko Haram/ISWAP sect, identified as Abu Yusu, the Munzir of Dursula, and 19 others have been killed in Goniri Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe state.

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) killed the terrorists during a series of raids on the Goniri community.

Source: Legit.ng