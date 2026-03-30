The Special Anti-Touting Squad (SASA) in Anambra state has arrested a man who stole two children from their parents

Sunday Nonye, leader of a specialist child-tràffìckìng syndicate, recently took two girls from Ebonyi state

Acting on intelligence, SASA, led by Monday Nwokoye, arrested Nonye while he had the children

The director of the Special Anti-Touting Squad (SASA) in Anambra state, Mr. Monday Nwokoye, has opened up on how his organization arrested a leader of a child-stealing syndicate, who gave his name as Sunday Nonye, in an undisclosed hotel in Anambra.

Anambra SASA arrests man who stole two girls from Ebonyi, security chief explains operation. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Sunday Nonye reportedly stole two girl-children aged 3 and 5 years, from Umuezeokoha community in Ezza North local government area of Ebonyi state, and took them to Anambra state to be sold to other members of the syndicate.

On Wednesday, March 15, 2026, SASA operatives stormed a hotel in the Umusiome area of Nkpor, arresting Nonye as he waited for buyers.

The suspect and the children were reportedly taken to the SASA office at the Upper Iweka area of Onitsha, where he was questioned before he was handed over to the police CID in Awka, the state capital, on Thursday, March 26.

By Friday, March 27, Legit.ng confirmed that the two children had been reunited with their parents in Ebonyi state, while Nonye remained in police custody.

Security chief details arrest, rescue of children

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Nwokoye said,

"After arresting the suspect in possession of the two stolen children, and after interrogating him, we handed him over to the state Criminal Investigation Department of the police command in Awka for proper investigation and possible prosecution. Meanwhile, we've taken the two stolen children back to Ebonyi state, where they're now reunited with their parents."

Nwokoye further said that the suspect, who said he is from Umueze-Anioma, also from Ebonyi state, has stolen over 30 children from Ebonyi state, and has sold them to members of his syndicate all over the country, mainly Rivers, Lagos, Oyo, and Edo.

He also disclosed that his group is working with relevant authorities to track down one Uju, a medical personnel at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, who is also named as a member of the child-stealing syndicate.

He further explained that Nonye operates with a 14-year-old boy who lures children to their hideouts.

"This boy is very clever. He would lure these children to their hideout, where his supposed father is hiding, before they're stolen and sold out. If anybody suspects them or asks any questions, it is this boy who will respond and say that the suspect is their father. He is presently with the prime suspect in police custody," Nwokoye added.

Two girls stolen from Ebonyi rescued by Anambra SASA, director gives full account

Source: Original

Upper Iweka criminals flee after SASA crackdown

He further disclosed how volatile the Upper Iweka area of Onitsha was before the SASA came on board, adding that presently, because of the activities of SASA, terror groups previously operating within that axis are now on the run.

"I remember when we started. We didn't give these bad boys any breathing space. They were operating under different names. I was surprised that such groups have unions. One of those days, someone called me and said they're coming to see me. I agreed. When their delegation came, they said they were a one-chance union operating within the axis.

"They gave me a tempting amount of money, and promised to be sending our own 'returns' from time to time, as they do to other security personnel and town union leaders within their areas of operation. After they said that, we arrested them, treated them the way we treat criminals, and finally handed them over to law enforcement agencies."

"Since then, no other criminal group has approached us for any form of negotiation, because they've come to realise that SASA has zero tolerance for criminality."

Nwokoye praised Governor Charles Soludo for providing support and enabling SASA to operate effectively. He promised that the squad would continue targeting criminal elements in the state.

Anambra police arrest woman luring okada riders

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Anambra police arrested a five-member gang, including a woman, for luring Okada riders to isolated locations where they were robbed of motorcycles and valuables in Ihiala.

Investigations showed that the female suspect posed as a passenger, deceiving motorcyclists to remote hideouts, allowing other gang members to attack victims. Authorities recovered firearms, stolen motorcycles, and other incriminating items during the operation.

Source: Legit.ng