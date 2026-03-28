Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, has departed Abuja for his country home in Kaduna, after he was released from the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The former governor was released by the anti-graft agency against a court order, which earlier ordered his detainment and postponed his bail hearing. Sources within the ICPC disclosed that El-Rufai was released on compassionate grounds so that he could attend his mother's burial in Kaduna.

Nasir El-Rufai leave Abuja for Kaduna to bury his mother Photo Credit: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

On Friday, March 27, the family announced the death of Hajiya Umma El-Rufai, the biological mother of the former governor, and she is expected to be buried on Saturday, March 28, according to Islamic rites.

See the video of his return on X here:

Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, the son of the former governor and lawmaker representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, announced the death of his grandmother in a social media post on Friday, March 27.

According to the younger El-Rufai, the mother of the former governor died the same day. However, he did not give further details about the demise.

Hajia El-Rufai died amid the detention of his son, who is currently in the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over corruption allegations.

Nigerians mourn as El-Rufai loses mother

Many Nigerians have mourned the demise of the former governor's mother. Below are some of their reactions:

Stanley sent his condolences to the family:

"Grandmothers are precious, especially when you have a grandmother who likes and cares about you so much. The truth is that even in death, she will be proud of her children and grandchildren. Take heart, bro, don't be discouraged. RIP MA."

MAB prayed for the repose of the deceased:

"May Allah ta'ala have mercy on her soul and grant her aljannatul firdausi. Ameen, I also pray ICPC grant Malam the grace to witness and observe the funeral rites of his beloved mother. Ameen. May Allah comfort the entire family for the great loss."

Vermerlleey prayed for Hajia and the family:

"May Allah, in His infinite mercy, forgive her shortcomings, grant her Aljannatul Firdaus, and give the entire family the strength and patience to bear this irreplaceable loss."

Usman Lade sent condolences to the family:

"My sincere condolences, Hon! May Allah accept her return, grant her Aljanat Firdaus, and give the family the fortitude to bear the loss."

You can read more comments on X here:

Source: Legit.ng