Anambra police have arrested a woman and four others for luring Okada riders to robbery hideouts in the state

Investigations did show that the female suspect posed as a passenger to deceive unsuspecting motorcycle operators

Residents and riders who spoke to Legit.ng commended the police operation and urged intensified efforts against local criminals

Residents and Okada riders in Ihiala, Anambra state, have praised the state police for tracking and arresting a woman who lured riders to hideouts where they were robbed of motorcycles and personal belongings

Police nab woman tricking Okada riders, community hails authorities in Ihiala. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

On Tuesday, March 24, the Anambra state police command announced the arrest of a five-member criminal gang, including a female suspect, accused of luring commercial motorcyclists to isolated locations for robbery operations in the Ihiala area of the state.

The arrest was confirmed in a press statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who said that the suspects were apprehended by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, during an early morning operation, which also led to the recovery of a firearm, stolen motorcycles, and other incriminating items.

According to the statement, the five arrested suspects are identified as Sunday Chukwudebele, 22; Adaobi Udeze, 26; Chimezie Ifebi, 35; Kelvin Chukwuejike, 28; and Uzi Chukwuejike Williams Umeh, 26.

The police spokesman explained that the gang had been operating within Ihiala and surrounding areas, targeting commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as Ọkada riders.

SP Ikenga revealed that preliminary investigation showed that the female suspect, Adaobi, played a key role in the gang’s activities by posing as a passenger and deceiving unsuspecting motorcycle operators to lonely routes and hideouts, where other members of the gang would emerge to attack the victims and dispossess them of their motorcycles and personal belongings. He added that the method had enabled the gang to carry out several robbery operations before their arrest.

The Police Public Relations Officer added that the suspects are currently in custody, and will be charged to court after the completion of investigations, even as the command reiterated its commitment to sustaining ongoing security operations aimed at ensuring the protection of lives and property across Anambra state.

Ihiala residents applaud police arrest

When Legit.ng correspondent visited Total axis of Ihiala on Wednesday, March 25, the people in the area expressed excitement over the feat, and further urged the police to intensify efforts to arrest more of such criminals operating in the area.

A resident of the area, who gave his name as Chigozie Iwuchi, described the feat as "one in town," disclosing that the gang had operated in that guise for a long time without being arrested.

Iwuchi, in a chat with Legit.ng, praised members of the Rapid Response Squad from Awkuzu who trailed the robbers and successfully arrested them.

He said, "This is the kind of effort expected from the police. When these kinds of efforts come from the police, we can truly say that the police is our friend. Do you know that this kind of coordinated criminal operation has been ongoing for years without anyone having a trace of the people involved? Sometimes, some of these Okada riders who are lured into the bush do not return. Sometimes, they complain that their members are missing."

"This is part of the many criminal activities going on in Ihiala. Personally, I'm happy with the police on this effort. I will praise operatives of the Rapid Response Squad from Awkuzu who carried out the operation. I also praise the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ikioye Orutugu, and I urge police in the state to intensify surveillance to make sure these kinds of criminals are dislodged completely from the state."

A commercial motorcycle operator, who gave his name as John Onwe, also expressed joy over the arrest of the gang members, whom he described as "terrors of Okada riders in Ihiala."

Onwe confirmed to Legit.ng that the Okada Union has lost some members and personal property in the past due to the activities of such criminals.

He said, "I'm very happy. I was lucky when such a thing happened to me. I carried one guy who said he was a student. When I dropped him at a lonely path, two other boys of his age came out. They pounced on me, slapped me, hit me here and there, and collected all the money I worked for throughout the day. I was lucky they didn't collect my motorcycle or kill me."

"I wish the police would focus on the Ihiala area. Terrible things happen here every day. The police are trying these days."

Ihiala residents cheer police after woman lures Okada riders to robbers is arrested. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Another commercial motorcycle operator, who gave his name as Izundu Chimezie, also expressed happiness over the arrest of the criminal gang.

He told Legit.ng how his friend, whose name he gave as Asoanya, among others, lost their motorcycles to criminals who operated in that guise within the area.

Chimezie, however, urged the state police command to intensify efforts and arrest more perpetrators.

A local trader, Mrs. Ntomchukwu, also called on the police to work with local vigilantes familiar with the terrain to ensure effective surveillance. She added that leaving such work solely to the police would be burdensome and less effective in curbing crime.

Nando community denies Police ritual killing claims

Legi.ng earlier reported Nando community in Anambra state strongly rejected police allegations linking its indigenes to the killing of three Cameroonian nationals. The state Police Command had reported that four suspects, including a shrine chief, were arrested in connection with the incident.

In response, the President General of the Nando Development Union, Chief Okechukwu Uwadiegwu, described the report as false and an attempt to tarnish the town’s reputation.

Source: Legit.ng