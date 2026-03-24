Two religious leaders - a pastor and an Alfa, have been arrested in Ibadan for allegedly buying suspected human parts

Police recovered human parts during a routine stop-and-search operation from a motorcycle rider

The suspects confess to purchasing parts from an intermediary in the Oritaperin area

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ibadan, Oyo State - Operatives of the Oyo State Police Command have arrested three persons involved in the unlawful possession and sale of suspected human parts in Ibadan.

46-year-old Alfa Onaolapo Taiwo and 55-year-old Pastor Ayodele Taiwo were arrested by the police for allegedly buying suspected human parts from one Oyategbe Joseph.

Police arrest pastor, others over possession of human parts in Ibadan, Oyo State capital. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ayanlade Olayinka, said Oyategbe was arrested during stop-and-search operations along the Adekile area of Agugu.

Ayanlade said the police patrol team intercepted an unregistered Bajaj Boxer motorcycle and recovered a package containing flesh suspected to be human parts (intestine).

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, via the Oyo State Police Command X handle @OyoPoliceNG.

The police spokesperson said the suspect confessed that he got the suspected human parts from an unknown individual at Oritaperin area.

According to the statement, Oyategbe further admitted to selling the items to the two religious leaders.

“Following this discovery, the apprehended pillion rider, identified as Oyategbe Joseph, male, of Ibadan, was interrogated. He confessed that he had obtained the suspected human parts from an unknown individual at Oritaperin area and further admitted to selling the items to two persons: Alfa Onaolapo Taiwo, male, aged 46 years, and Pastor Ayodele Taiwo, male, aged 55 years.

“Acting promptly on this intelligence, the Command swiftly apprehended Alfa Onaolapo Taiwo and Pastor Ayodele Taiwo and brought them to the station for interrogation. Both suspects confessed to purchasing the suspected human parts from Oyategbe Joseph.”

Ayanlade said the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for a thorough investigation.

He disclosed that all suspects will be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The police PRO urged the public to promptly report any information regarding the possession or sale of human parts to the nearest police station or security agency.

Police intercept suspected human parts linked to a pastor and an Islamic cleric in Ibadan, Oyo State

Source: Original

Police arrest driver with human parts

Recall that a driver was arrested on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway with human parts concealed among luggage

The Oyo State police command assured residents of a thorough investigation into the disturbing incident.

Ayanlade explained how the suspect was arrested near Guru Maharaji village.

Police arrest man transporting human organs for rituals

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that operatives of the Lagos State Police Command arrested a 25-year-old man suspected money ritualist.

Samson Oghenebreme was arrested while transporting human organs to a native doctor for use in money-making rituals.

The Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the suspect was arrested while transporting the organs from Edo State.

Source: Legit.ng